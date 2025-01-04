Gardening expert shares why you should be trimming back your tomatoes: 'I'm having great results'

"We're getting red, beautiful tomatoes late going into fall, which is exactly what we want."

As the first freeze approaches, you'll want to ensure you get as many tomatoes as possible. One gardener shared a hack to help you make the most of your plump, red gems.

Kaleb Wyse (@wyseguide) shared a video on TikTok showing the results after cutting off the growth of their tomatoes. Some people were skeptical, but the results speak for themselves.

The scoop

Kaleb cut the new blooms off their Amish paste tomatoes to give exposure to the tomatoes underneath. After two weeks, many of the green tomatoes turned red.

"I have just a few weeks left before a hard freeze, and you can see now all these green tomatoes that were growing in the center, they're turning red," Kaleb said.

"We're getting red, beautiful tomatoes late going into fall, which is exactly what we want," they added.

How it's working

Kaleb noted that the center of the plant had better air circulation and light after cutting back the blooms.

This simple trick helps put the energy into growing the tomatoes instead of the blooms.

Fall also means less sunlight. The blooms can block the nutrients the tomatoes need to grow, leaving you with a bunch of green tomatoes that seem like they will never ripen.

This tip helps give you maximum tomatoes at the end of the fall season.

Growing your own food may seem daunting, but it can have many benefits. A $70 investment can yield $600 of produce annually. According to Statista, one pound of tomatoes cost $1.99 in 2023. Think of all the money you can save by growing food at home.

Gardening can also have health benefits. For example, a University of Colorado study found that gardeners are healthier because they consume more fiber and get more exercise.

Growing your own food also means that you can choose how you grow it. According to The Guardian, Consumer Reports found that 20% of U.S. produce has a significant risk of pesticides.

Exposure to pesticides is linked to severe health conditions such as neurological disorders and cancers, per the European Environment Agency. Pesticides also contaminate groundwater and lead to biodiversity loss.

Biodiversity loss is highly concerning because, according to The Royal Society, "Without a wide range of animals, plants and microorganisms, we cannot have the healthy ecosystems that we rely on to provide us with the air we breathe and the food we eat."

What people are saying

TikTokers in the comments were quite impressed with this hack.

One user said, "Great advice! I'm having great results."

Another commented, "Your veg garden is beautiful."

