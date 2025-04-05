Homeowner in disbelief after finding neighbor's demand taped to their door: 'I'd hold your ground'

"I'd say contact your own lawyer just in case it comes to that."

Property line disputes are not fun for anyone, especially when they involve an overgrown tree that has been making its way into a neighbor's yard. One homeowner detailed their longstanding feud with a neighbor over a large pine tree that extends over a property line.

The homeowner turned to r/treelaw to seek advice on what action they're able to take to prevent their pine tree's removal.

"Our neighborhood has very narrow lots, so this tree's branches hang into my neighbor's backyard and right over the top of their pool," the Redditor stated. "The complaint is that it makes an awful mess in their pool, which I will grant sucks. She also chose to build the pool there."

The frustrated homeowner noted that the neighbor in question went as far as taping a quote for $1,000 to remove the entire tree.

The original poster claimed that the tree's origins predate their ownership of their home. "It was planted long before my time. Only thing is I've been told by an arborist that if she trims, it it will likely kill it," they wrote. "I'm just not ready to pay the $1k to remove it."

Depending on which state you live in, your neighbor may be well within their right to trim any branch that extends into their property. However, any work done must be within reason and not be detrimental to the tree.

"It's never about the trees," Barri Bonapar, a tree lawyer in California, told Atlas Obscura. "The trees often serve as lightning rods for other issues that are the psychological underpinning of a dispute that people might have with each other."

Before engaging in a possible property line dispute with a neighbor over a tree, it's best to consult your local or state tree laws.

In the comment section, a majority of users offered their support for the original poster's situation. In many cases, they advised them to consult a lawyer with better knowledge of their state's tree laws.

"It sounds like the HOA isn't on you to remove the tree, but they might push if she becomes one of those awful complaining neighbors. Then it's a question of what is in your HOA documents that might give them legal footing to do it," one Redditor noted. "... I'd say contact your own lawyer just in case it comes to that."

"HOA bylaws cannot violate local, state, or federal laws," added a second commenter. "So, depending on what your local laws say about branches that extend into the neighbor's space, she may have the right to trim them as long as it does not harm the tree.

"If she's not willing to help pay with the cost, then she doesn't want it done that bad," another user said. "I'd hold your ground until she's at least willing to split the cost with you."

