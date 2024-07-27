Condo owner frustrated after HOA initiates removal of trees on short notice: 'They'll say whatever they need to'

"No second opinion was obtained because they didn't want to pass on the deal offered."

It's always frustrating when a homeowners association decides to cut down perfectly healthy trees, but it's downright infuriating when they don't even give 48 hours notice.

One frustrated condo owner found themselves in this situation. They posted on Reddit seeking advice on how to save the trees, which they described as mature, beautiful, and not causing any issues. (Many of them, they said, predated the condos themselves.)

"The reason [the tree cutting service] gave the condo board was that all trees pose risks that could lead to 100k+ in damages, so cutting them down for a fee will be better [in] the long run," they wrote in r/arborists. "These trees add property value, give residents natural shade, are home to many birds and allow for wildlife to thrive. Keeps our homes cool in summer, too!"

Unfortunately, they explained, "No second opinion was obtained because they didn't want to pass on the deal offered."

"Does any arborist here have any thoughts or opinions on this situation?" they asked, noting that they'd been "fighting this ever since hearing about it a day-and-a-half ago."

They included photos of one of the trees that would be cut down.

Commenters quickly jumped in with their thoughts — and they didn't have good news to share.

"Tree cutting services are not arborists, and they'll say whatever they need to in order to cut your trees down," one person wrote. "Your HOA board [has] been taken by a salesman."

OP agreed, replying, "Not a good look … when companies like this go around offering free quotes and tree removal within 48hrs, and have nothing to back up why it's being cut."

HOAs are somewhat notorious for making sweeping decisions and enacting controversial policies, even if they can decrease quality of life or prevent residents from implementing cost-saving measures.

For example, HOAs have been known to prevent or make tenants jump through hoops to install solar panels, electrical vehicle chargers, and even home vegetable gardens, sometimes for no reason other than appearances.

However, many buyers and renters covet these features, which can potentially increase property values, so you may have a case if you want to negotiate changes with your HOA. In the meantime, Redditors shared in the original poster's frustration.

"Trees contribute so much more to our environment than grass anyway," one person pointed out.

"Time to vote the board out," another suggested. "Just another reason I will never live under a HOA."

