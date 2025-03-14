Homeowner alarmed after discovering hacked-up materials in neighbor's yard: 'RIP'

A photo of a dog staring at a tree surrounded by hacked-up roots at its base is drawing attention on Reddit.

According to the original poster, a condo property manager had been doing this to several trees in the area.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Are these trees done for?" they asked the r/arborists community.

The OP said that the manager was turning over compacted soil — a helpful practice that aerates the dirt and makes it easier for roots to grow.

However, in an example of how some neighbors can unknowingly or purposefully block climate-friendly actions, he also took the hacked roots and piled them around the tree base.

Stacking anything around the base is a big no-no since it prevents proper aeration and adds moisture that can breed bacteria and fungal growth.

Someone commented, "If I was a tree looking at this, I would see pain and death. RIP."

Messing with those roots also affects its ability to soak up water and nutrients from the soil. Anchoring can become weak, making it easier for the tree to start leaning, fall over, and become a safety hazard.

In a similar incident, a neighbor cut the tops off of mature cypress trees without permission, creating a wound that left them vulnerable to pathogens.

Healthy trees in your neighborhood can improve oxygen levels and provide a natural air filter, while they can also help residents feel more comfortable thanks to natural shade — and even reduce the energy costs associated with cooling a home.

As many as one in four people can get enough daily oxygen from the same tree, per the United States Department of Agriculture.

Are you worried about pollution? A mature tree can absorb 48 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, according to the Arbor Day Foundation, making trees an essential ally in the fight against rising global temperatures.

If someone doesn't fix those trees, not only will the neighborhood lose such natural benefits, but it will be costly. According to Angie's List, it can cost from $200 to $2,000 to remove a tree — which is the only solution once it dies or becomes too sick to save.

One person remarked, "If they're not structural roots, the tree might see some moderate decline in the canopy since those roots are smaller, feeder roots."

In response someone quipped, "If a man walked past a row of people with a hatchet and amputated half of everyone's smaller toes, but left the feet? Some are going to die from infection or loss of blood. But some might survive. It's a wait-and-see scenario."

