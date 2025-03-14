  • Home Home

Homeowner alarmed after discovering hacked-up materials in neighbor's yard: 'RIP'

"It's a wait-and-see scenario."

by Lettecha Johnson
"It’s a wait-and-see scenario."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A photo of a dog staring at a tree surrounded by hacked-up roots at its base is drawing attention on Reddit. 

According to the original poster, a condo property manager had been doing this to several trees in the area. 

"It's a wait-and-see scenario."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Are these trees done for?" they asked the r/arborists community. 

The OP said that the manager was turning over compacted soil — a helpful practice that aerates the dirt and makes it easier for roots to grow. 

However, in an example of how some neighbors can unknowingly or purposefully block climate-friendly actions, he also took the hacked roots and piled them around the tree base. 

Stacking anything around the base is a big no-no since it prevents proper aeration and adds moisture that can breed bacteria and fungal growth.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Someone commented, "If I was a tree looking at this, I would see pain and death. RIP."

Messing with those roots also affects its ability to soak up water and nutrients from the soil. Anchoring can become weak, making it easier for the tree to start leaning, fall over, and become a safety hazard. 

In a similar incident, a neighbor cut the tops off of mature cypress trees without permission, creating a wound that left them vulnerable to pathogens.

Do you think gas stoves should be banned nationwide?

No way 👎

Let each state decide 🗳️

I'm not sure 🤔

Definitely 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Healthy trees in your neighborhood can improve oxygen levels and provide a natural air filter, while they can also help residents feel more comfortable thanks to natural shade — and even reduce the energy costs associated with cooling a home. 

As many as one in four people can get enough daily oxygen from the same tree, per the United States Department of Agriculture

Are you worried about pollution? A mature tree can absorb 48 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, according to the Arbor Day Foundation, making trees an essential ally in the fight against rising global temperatures. 

If someone doesn't fix those trees, not only will the neighborhood lose such natural benefits, but it will be costly. According to Angie's List, it can cost from $200 to $2,000 to remove a tree — which is the only solution once it dies or becomes too sick to save.

One person remarked, "If they're not structural roots, the tree might see some moderate decline in the canopy since those roots are smaller, feeder roots." 

In response someone quipped, "If a man walked past a row of people with a hatchet and amputated half of everyone's smaller toes, but left the feet? Some are going to die from infection or loss of blood. But some might survive. It's a wait-and-see scenario."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x