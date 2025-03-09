Homeowner outraged after neighbor's actions during backyard cookout: 'You tried to poison my family'

"She answered back, 'You got that right.'"

An understandably furious Redditor took to the social media platform, seeking legal advice over a neighbor spraying pesticides onto the OP's deck and grill.

Unfortunately, the grill was in use; the pesticide likely contaminated the food and the grill. Calling this "a punishable crime" is a bit of an understatement. According to the OP, "I said loudly, 'You tried to poison my family.' She answered back, 'You got that right.'"

It appears that the pesticide sprayer was annoyed at the grill's location just beyond her bushes. The alleged video is not attached.

The grill's location near the bushes is worthy of conversation, not dousing the neighbor's food in harmful chemicals that also release copious amounts of nitrous oxide into the atmosphere, which the OP likely inhaled. Trees, bushes, and grills aside, the OP's property took a hit as well.

When traditional pesticides hit the soil, they begin a nefarious chain of destructive events. Healthy soil sucks up carbon but dousing it with chemicals and kills off the ground worms and microbes that keep the greenery alive.

Several posters advised the OP to secure hard evidence in the future: "Might want to invest in some security cameras. It's harder to deny when someone is trying to be sneaky or something, and [law enforcement] has something tangible…"

It seems to be increasingly difficult to get along with other people. The American Psychological Association blames screen time, with online, anonymous rage spilling over into real-world interactions.

A 2024 Stress in America survey found that 77% of adults feel overwhelmed. None of these statistics encourage good, neighborly behavior.

This insidious type of behavior is an unfortunately growing trend, to the point of the average neighbor potentially becoming dangerous: "My concern would be if you hadn't found out she was spraying poisonous chemicals on your food."

There's always room for kindness and respect, but only if we facilitate it, such as this simple parting statement from the OP: "Thank you very much for your advice."

