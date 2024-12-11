Gardener loses hope over persistent, invasive neighbor behavior: 'I don't understand'

"I found out that this is pretty well regulated where I am."

One gardener's goal of creating a haven for local pollinators has been dimmed by the glow of their neighbors' outdoor lights. But they aren't ready to give up on their local ecosystem without a fight.

In a recent Reddit post, the gardener asked for advice on what they can do in their yard to support local pollinators and wildlife even though two of their neighbors shine bright lights all night long. They added that the neighbors aren't responsive to concerns about their constantly illuminated homes. Instead of hoping for a productive intervention, the gardener said they wanted solutions they could implement in their yard.

"I don't understand why bright lights at night permeates our culture so much," the poster wrote, adding, "It's so harmful to nature and is not helping safety at night like people blindly believe."

The frustrated gardener isn't wrong. According to the global advocacy organization DarkSky, 99% of people in the United States and Europe can't experience a natural night due to light pollution. While that can ruin the nighttime ambiance, it can also be troublesome for local insects and wildlife.

The National Park Service reports that light pollution disrupts the ecological functions of many insects and wildlife species, confusing natural instincts and circadian rhythms. Disruptive outdoor lighting can hurt predator-prey relationships, reproduction, habitat selection, navigation, and migration.

Overusing outdoor lights also wastes massive amounts of energy, which is both costly and bad for the planet. One common way of overusing outdoor light is by not having it shielded and aimed at the ground where it is needed. DarkSky estimates that at least 30% of all outdoor lighting in the U.S. alone is "wasted," meaning it illuminates the sky and not the ground. That adds up to $3.3 billion in yearly electricity costs — and 21 million tons of planet-warming pollution released into our atmosphere.

To address light pollution, the National Park Service recommends using lighting only when needed, advocating for motion sensor lights outdoors to help curb excessive use. It also recommends aiming lights down toward the ground where they're most needed and using warm-toned, energy-efficient bulbs.

To help the gardener's particular situation, many commenters advised planting native pine trees to help create a light-blocking barrier. Other commenters said shade cloths and native climbing plants on a trellis could be a more immediate solution.

Some Redditors recommended talking with local legislators about enacting laws and ordinances limiting residential lighting of a certain brightness. One commenter suggested such ordinances may already be in place but not widely known to citizens.

"Look up the … nuisance light ordinances," one commenter suggested. "I recently did that for my own house because the neighbors had a spotlight aimed at our house. … I found out that this is pretty well regulated where I am."

In their post, the gardener added that they were "hopeless" about the situation and were "looking for a pep talk." One commenter delivered advice many can benefit from when dealing with frustrating neighbors.

"Don't feel hopeless! You're making a significant difference by creating a haven for wildlife right in your yard," the commenter wrote. "Every native plant you introduce supports biodiversity, providing food, shelter, and breeding grounds for pollinators and other creatures."

They added: "Change often starts small, and your yard could be the dark oasis that local wildlife desperately needs. Keep going, and the benefits you'll see in your garden will be your reward."

