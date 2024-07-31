Home gardener shares easy, cost-effective solution to deter slimy pests from your veggies: 'Been working like a charm'

"I have to try it."

Lots of gardeners enjoy growing their own produce, but then have to battle snails and slugs for their fruits and veggies. This Instagram hack keeps these slimy pests at bay by using coffee instead of pesticides.

The scoop

Instagrammer and organic gardener Cluffy (@cluffycasstevens) posted a reel explaining that snails and slugs came for their thriving pepper plants, and spraying coffee solved the problem.

Cluffy wrote, "The caffeine in coffee is toxic to snails and slugs, keeping them away from your precious plants."

To try this hack yourself, start by brewing a strong pot of coffee. Once the liquid has cooled, pour it into a spray bottle. Lightly spritz your plants and the surrounding garden beds.

Cluffy included the following warning: "While effective, be careful not to overuse the coffee spray. Excessive caffeine can harm beneficial insects and plants. Apply sparingly and monitor your garden's response."

This hack is eco-friendly, and you can even use the coffee grounds in the garden to add nutrients like nitrogen to your soil, giving your plants an added boost.

The Instagrammer ended the video with a shot of their healthy plants and commented, "My pepper plants are now pest free."

How it's working

While snails and slugs can be a valuable part of your garden, they can also harm your plants by eating the leaves, seeds, fruits, and even underground tubers. This pesticide-free hack deters them from damaging your plants without spreading toxic chemicals to the rest of your garden, allowing you to enjoy the tasty fruits of your labor.

Gardening and growing your own food offer a lot of benefits. People who grow their own food enjoy mental health boosts and lower stress and anxiety levels. Gardening also provides great heart-healthy exercise and can lower your blood pressure.

Growing produce in your backyard saves money and produces better-tasting fruits and veggies than store-bought options. Studies have also found that growing your produce encourages a healthier, more fiber-rich diet.

It's also beneficial for the environment since it reduces demand for store-bought produce that requires dirty energy that emits toxic pollution into the air.

What people are saying

Commenters on the post were grateful for the hack. One user said, "This is timely advice. I was noticing some nibbles on my pepper plants this morning."

One Instagrammer wrote, "I have to try it."

Another user shared their method saying, "I have been using grounds and just making a little pile around each plant. [It's] been working like a charm!"

