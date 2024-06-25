Gardening enthusiast shares 'brilliant' trick to quickly and efficiently plant vegetables: 'That's so handy'

"If you have any old empty bottles then why not give this tip a go?"

Transforming your backyard garden into an oasis of greenery has never been easier, thanks to a simple hack using an empty plastic bottle.

By fashioning your own planting tool, you can save time, effort, and your back when getting all those seedlings, bulbs, and plugs into the ground this season.

The scoop

Gardening influencer Joesgarden (@joesgarden) shared this "quick plant tip of the day" in a recent TikTok video.

Gardening influencer Joesgarden (@joesgarden) shared this "quick plant tip of the day" in a recent TikTok video.

"If you have any old empty bottles then why not give this tip a go and make your own DIY garden dibber," Joe wrote in the video's caption.

To make the tool, simply cut the top off a plastic bottle and screw the lid end into an old wooden handle, ideally from a broom.

"The handle has to be smaller that the bottle neck, make your handle as long as possible so you can plant standing up and finally make sure it's strong and not rotten, as the screw will not hold."

How it's working

By allowing you to pre-make holes for transplanting "standing up, all in one go," this DIY dibber hack saves major time and back strain. No more "hard, long and back breaking work as you are bent over on your hands and knees all day," as Joe puts it.

It's a money-saver too, letting you upcycle old materials into a useful tool instead of buying one new. Even better, by keeping plastic bottles out of landfills and oceans, you'll cut down on pollution that harms our environment and health.

Currently, over 90% of plastic waste isn't recycled. When sent to landfills, plastic trash releases dirty pollution that warms our planet. When it reaches the oceans, it can contaminate seafood, harming marine life and our own food supply.

Thankfully, by reusing bottles in hacks like this, we can each do our part to turn the tide.

What people are saying

TikTokers loved this trick for sprucing up their gardens with less hassle.

So grab those bottles, get planting, and watch your garden — and positive impact — grow.

