Resident takes to the streets after city's mistake puts pedestrians in danger: 'It is such a mess'

"[It's] painfully (and in life-threatening ways) obvious how under prioritized pedestrians are."

One TikToker took a stand for all the "salty pedestrians out there." Hazel Thayer (@hazelisonline) shared a video demonstrating the perils of being a walker in a community that seemingly only cares about motorists.

In the video, Thayer is shown walking on the road by necessity as recent snowfall has completely covered the sidewalks. Thayer revealed the mindset in an on-screen caption:

"City's gonna plow the streets but not the sidewalks? I will walk in the middle of the street. I pay taxes too. I refuse to walk a**-deep in snow. Go around me lol."

That sentiment is completely understandable given the visuals. Walking through those sidewalks would be a time-consuming, clothes-soaking chore. Additionally, whether it should be the city taking on accountability to clear the sidewalks or pushing residents and businesses to do so, there has to be a mechanism to provide an alternative to cars. Thayer was really left with no choice but to hike on the streets and likely draw the ire of some drivers.

Thayer's frustration is far from isolated, especially in the U.S. Ice and snow create an extra challenge that has made for dangerous situations for walkers in areas like historic Salem, Massachusetts, and bus commuters in Denver.

Even in the best conditions, many cities and suburbs are unwalkable, with limited sidewalks and car-centric choices that discourage pedestrians. Inconsiderate drivers who park illegally can add an extra challenge, especially for wheelchair users trying to navigate blocked sidewalks.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

All of this flies in the face of the many benefits of walking, which include exercise, saving money, and reducing individual contributions to tailpipe pollution (per the U.N.). Walkable cities also come with an array of selling points like enhancing the aesthetics, cleanliness, convenience and feeling of richness of the area. It's why some communities, including Paris, have taken measures to block out or restrict cars while catering to walkers.

Commenters on TikTok were sympathetic to Thayer's dilemma.

One shared: "My friend is a wheelchair user and got stuck in the snow! He had to use the road when we got him out."

"It is such a mess and snow/winter conditions make painfully (and in life-threatening ways) obvious how under prioritized pedestrians are," another user wrote.

"Walkable cities means walkable cities year round," a viewer asserted.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.