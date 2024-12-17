Residents of historic city voice frustrations about deteriorating conditions: 'It says a lot about our priorities'

A photo of an icy sidewalk in Salem, Massachusetts, has drawn attention for showing jumbled brickwork that looks like it almost could have been placed back when there were witch trials.

While this history-rich city has reason to preserve its architectural heritage, residents have also voiced frustration about the accessibility-limiting, pedestrian-unfriendly state of some walkways.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Our sidewalks kind of suck," the user who posted the pic in Reddit's r/SalemMA community wrote.

The photo shows a stretch of sidewalk with a slippery, uneven surface of red bricks — some of which are loose or missing. In some areas, there's partially frozen slush. A fence on one side and a puddle in the middle would force walkers who don't want to get wet into the street.

Nobody on the Reddit thread seems to identify as a city official or expert, so it's hard to determine whether the pictured sidewalk reached its state through adherence to historical preservation, lack of funding or political will, or some combination of factors.

However, the responses to the photo suggest it's not an isolated concern in Salem.

"My wife started using a mobility scooter last fall due to a bunch of health issues, and we very quickly had to memorize which routes she could safely navigate," one commenter said on the thread, which was started in January. "Add in all the ice from this month, and we're basically just hibernating until the spring."

A few commenters mentioned the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which seeks to provide equal passage for people of all abilities — especially when there is new construction or renovation. It's not clear from the photo if the old section of the sidewalk is required to be compliant.

One Reddit thread flagged ADA-compliance concerns but also noted that Salem has consulted on accessibility issues with the nonprofit Institute for Human Centered Design. Elsewhere, The Salem News has reported on some progress in this area — with room to improve.

In addition to accessibility concerns, the Reddit image points to a broader issue: prioritizing roads over pedestrian passageways. Research has shown that walking has various health benefits, including weight loss, cardiovascular fitness, and decreased stress.

Walking instead of driving, when possible, can save you money. It can also reduce your environmental impact by avoiding the pollution of gas-powered cars.

Commenters on the Reddit post questioned how much of Salem's budget is spent on road maintenance and construction versus pedestrian passageways.

Others noted that the problem of walkability goes beyond this historic city.

One Redditor wrote: "It says a lot about our priorities that American … society in general provides for municipal snow removal on the roads for drivers but not sidewalks for pedestrians."

"Yes, sadly cars are king," another responded.

