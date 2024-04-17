Commuter calls out overlooked danger at city bus stop near busy road: 'You definitely know it if you've experienced it'

"We definitely have to do better."

A Denver bus stop covered in ice was nearly unusable after a seemingly thoughtless plowing job, and a video of the conditions sparked frustration online.

In the video, footprints cover the snow, evidence of determined public transit riders braving the dangerous conditions.

"I want you to notice how the plow pushes up the snow and the ice and … how there's no ramp access here up to the horrible bus stop area," says the person in the video, which was posted by TikTok account Pedestrian Dignity (@pedestriandignity). "People [are] literally waiting in chunks of ice for the bus … next to high-speed traffic on nice dry lanes."

Commenters were similarly angered. "That's a bus stop? Unreal," one wrote grimly.

"Yup. I'm basically stuck indoors whenever there's snow on the ground because of this," another person wrote.

Someone else pointed out that it created a problematic situation for people with mobility issues, while another person wrote, "No thought at all for transit riders."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The OP agreed.

"You definitely know it if you've experienced it. It's such a loud, stacked disconnect," they wrote.

Ironically, buses are generally a safer means of getting around than driving cars. Additionally, opting for public transit also plays a key role in reducing harmful air pollution. Cars release approximately twice as much harmful pollution as buses.

In 2022, Bruce Hamilton of the Amalgamated Transit Union told Governing.com: "From the point of view of both congestion and pollution, intercity buses are the least polluting form of transportation out there. The only thing that has less carbon footprint is walking and bicycling."

Buses are also easier on the wallet. The American Public Transportation Association found that people who opt for public transit save an average of $13,000 annually compared to drivers, according to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority. And the benefits don't stop there.

One study showed that accessibility to bus routes can improve mental health among older adults by encouraging them to engage in more social opportunities.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is continuing to invest in fleshing out public transit infrastructure, including a recent budget allocation for bike lanes and sidewalks. Nevertheless, on a local level, people often encounter frustrating circumstances.

"I [watched] so many people walk in the busy street because the sidewalks were so icy. So dangerous for our pedestrians. We definitely have to do better," one TikToker lamented.

"I'd love to see a solution that works to keep them clear. It's a problem in so many places," someone else said.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.