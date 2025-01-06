Resident shares photo of inconsiderate neighbor's parking job: 'An [Americans with Disabilities Act] issue'

A Reddit post sparked outrage after sharing a photo of a truck parked with a significant portion of its rear over the sidewalk.

"How my neighbor parks their truck," wrote the original poster.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Parking this way blocks the space for anyone using a mobility device. Even someone walking without one, walking or on a bike, may have to turn sideways or go off the sidewalk to pass by. This truck's position could force pedestrians to walk into the path of moving vehicles, which is incredibly dangerous.

People should be able to safely move around, especially in areas designated for pedestrians, such as sidewalks. After all, cars dominate the road and shouldn't also dominate walking paths.

In most states, blocking the sidewalk like this is illegal. Some states consider such an act a misdemeanor.

If the neighbor continues to park this way, the OP could consider having a conversation with them. If the issue persists, the OP could call authorities.

The post is a reminder of how big some passenger vehicles are. Large cars and trucks take up space on the road and in parking zones, adding even more exhaust to the air. The post is also a reminder of how much the parking infrastructure in many major cities reduces the amount of available green space for people to enjoy.

Redditors were frustrated by the truck's violation and discussed the related mobility concerns.

"This is towable. You can't block a sidewalk in front of your own house where it crosses your driveway," commented one user. "Blocking most of a sidewalk making it untraversable for a wheelchair won't fly. If a double wide stroller cannot fit through, the walkway is obstructed."

"They back in and run over the dead man to squeeze their truck into the small spot," wrote another Redditor. "This results in them hanging rear over the sidewalk which is an [Americans with Disabilities Act] issue."

