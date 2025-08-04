Gardener met with warnings over potentially harmful landscaping plan: 'Absolutely the worst answer'

When starting a garden, one will often find themselves asking: What ground cover should I use?

When starting a garden or landscaping a yard, one will often find themselves asking the same initial question each time: What ground cover should I use?

Users on the r/vegetablegardening subreddit recently had this exact discussion in the comment section of a post. The OP asked if they should use pea gravel or mulch for their garden beds.

The comments were filled with users recommending against pea gravel. "I highly recommend against using pea gravel," one user said. "Little rocks all over the goddamn place."

Another user chimed in, "As soon as pea gravel is in your yard, it's everywhere and impossible to remove without some serious effort."

"Gravel is absolutely the worst answer," a third affirmed.

Beyond just the headache of removing pea gravel, this ground cover can also have negative impacts on the environment. Mining gravel from riverbeds has been known to disrupt aquatic ecosystems and destroy habitats.

Also, because it doesn't decompose or enrich the soil, it can contribute to long-term soil degradation in landscaped areas. Unlike organic mulch, pea gravel does not support biodiversity or water retention, leading to increased runoff and erosion. If not properly contained, it can also migrate into storm drains or natural areas, causing pollution and maintenance issues.

Users in the comment section recommended using mulch instead. However, many cautioned against using rubber mulch.

Rubber mulch is a type of ground cover made from recycled rubber, typically from shredded tires, used in landscaping and playgrounds for cushioning and weed suppression. Many homeowners mistakenly choose rubber mulch over natural mulch because of the aesthetically pleasing colors one can achieve with rubber mulch.

However, rubber mulch is awful for the environment because it is not biodegradable and can leach toxic chemicals into the soil and water, harming plants, wildlife, and potentially human health.

Opting for organic mulch is the best way to go because it naturally decomposes, enriching the soil with nutrients and supporting healthy plant growth.

Using organic mulch is one of many ways homeowners can support the switch to a natural lawn, which incorporates vegetation native to the area. Natural lawns are a great way to create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, pets, and people alike.

"The previous owner of my last house used rubber mulch around all of their shrubs," one user shared. "That stuff was all over the yard. I tried to remove as much as I could, but it was still everywhere."

"The previous owner of my last house used rubber mulch around all of their shrubs," one user shared. "That stuff was all over the yard. I tried to remove as much as I could, but it was still everywhere."