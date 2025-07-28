  • Home Home

Homeowner met with warnings after sharing problematic landscaping plan: 'It's a nightmare'

"I personally wouldn't use it."

by Megan Lewis
"I personally wouldn’t use it."

Photo Credit: iStock

Without prior gardening experience, maintaining a yard for the first time can feel overwhelming. With so many techniques and conflicting opinions out there, it's hard to know what's right for your specific situation. 

One homeowner recently turned to the "r/gardening" subreddit for advice after finding themselves in this exact position. 

In their post, the homeowner explained that their yard currently features black wood mulch to conceal growing weed problems, but they are considering layering black rubber mulch on top because they believe it will help control weeds and deter termites. While they asked the community for input, their post suggests they're already leaning heavily toward this approach. 

Rubber mulch might seem like an eco-friendly option at first glance. After all, it's made from recycled tires, so it fits the "reduce, reuse, repurpose, and recycle" mantra. However, rubber mulch comes with serious downsides. It has the ability to degrade soil quality, introduce toxins, and it can pose health risks over time. 

Thankfully, rubber mulch isn't the only solution for this homeowner's dilemma. Replacing traditional mulch with native plants offers a wide range of benefits. 

Native plant gardens not only support local pollinators, ultimately benefiting the broader ecosystem and even humans, but they can also reduce the time, effort, and cost associated with lawn maintenance. Plus, they often require less watering, which can significantly lower water bills. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Even partially transitioning a yard to eco-friendly, low-maintenance alternatives like native plants, clover, or buffalo grass can make a big difference for both the environment and the homeowner. 

Commenters overwhelmingly agreed that the homeowner should steer clear of rubber mulch. 

One user warned, "I wouldn't put anything plastic or rubber in my yard. It's a nightmare. It disintegrates and is tough to deal with." 

Another user added, "Rubber mulch is made from recycled tires that may contain some toxic metals and chemicals. I personally wouldn't use it." 

Choosing sustainable landscaping options not only benefits your yard, but it also supports a healthier planet for everyone.

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x