Homeowner accused of hating their dogs after seeking advice about landscaping: 'A barrier below the gravel can't stop it from happening'

"Seeds and dust will settle in the gravel and you'll have plants growing from the top down."

A homeowner sparked a debate on Reddit after seeking advice about switching their lawn out for pea gravel and pavers because their dogs used the grass as a toilet.

The post, on the subreddit r/landscaping, explained that the pets had destroyed the grass, which was not the look they wanted in their backyard.

The OP asked about using a weed barrier or landscape fabric under the gravel to prevent the growth of weeds. However, one commenter was upset for the dogs and told the OP it was their lack of maintenance and laziness that had caused the grass to die. "You must really hate the dogs to make them go on pea gravel," they wrote.

Dog urine is a nightmare for traditional lawns because it kills the grass, leaving behind brown patches.

One solution to this problem is to switch your lawn to native plants or a natural option that wouldn't be as affected by a dog's urine.

For example, incorporating clover into your lawn can be a great way to keep things looking fresh and green and cover up any areas that your dogs may have killed.

Clover and other alternatives are also great for your wallet because they don't require the constant maintenance that traditional lawns need. This means you can save a significant amount of money on your water bill, and you don't need to apply any fertilizers since the plants are adapted to the natural environment.

Clover and other native plants such as buffalo grass help support a range of wildlife, including pollinators.

Many pollinators are in decline, which is particularly worrying because they are important for the health of ecosystems around the world and significantly contribute to global food security.

Providing habitat and food for pollinator populations is a great way to support biodiversity and protect the environment.

Native lawns also provide a natural barrier against flooding and require much less maintenance than gravel, which needs to be weeded often.

"Gravel will compact your soil and affect drainage in the area," one commenter explained.

Another wrote: "Seeds and dust will settle in the gravel and you'll have plants growing from the top down. A barrier below the gravel can't stop it from happening."

