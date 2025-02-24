Homeowner's yard makeover sparks debate over landscaping shortcut: 'Like walking on dry sand'

The general consensus is that they are "a nightmare" and "worthless."

A Redditor's question about the best materials to go with an outdoor fire pit surrounded by hanging benches turned into a debate about some popular landscaping materials.

A post on the r/landscaping subreddit asked for thoughts on using pea gravel and landscaping fabric in an area surrounding a fire pit that would receive "light foot traffic."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Can anyone suggest the proper way to put stone under this and what kind?" the user asked. "Landscape fabric, stone dust, then pea gravel was what I was going to do."

Commenters quickly started chiming in, with most speaking out against pea gravel. The biggest complaint was that it moves underneath people's feet, with one user calling it "awful" to walk on, noting it was 'like walking on dry sand." Another called it "the glitter of landscaping."

Others debated the merits of landscape fabric as a weed suppressant, with a couple of users instead recommending a more natural approach to the landscape.

In a post on GreenPal, one gardener passionately argued against the use of landscape fabric, noting that it doesn't often work how users want, and that it contains potentially harmful chemicals.

Other Reddit posts in recent years have touched on similar topics, and often with similar responses. The general consensus is that pea gravel and landscape fabric are "a nightmare" and "worthless," and that native planting is the best course of action.

"The fabric looks like crap over time, better off just occasionally adding more rock if it starts to look thin," one commenter concluded.

Native lawns are those that rely on plants that already grow in a certain region, and have typically been in that region for thousands of years. These plants have evolved to thrive in that specific climate and ecosystem.

They have also evolved with local wildlife, meaning that both plants and animals are best set up to thrive.

"Rewilding" your yard usually requires less effort and money than modern yard maintenance. It's beneficial to local pollinators, and it it can have visually stunning results.

Many users on the r/NoLawns subreddit have also shared their success stories with native lawns and gardens, posting pictures of their beautiful landscapes.

