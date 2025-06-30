Creative mom shares simple idea for party favors made from materials at home: 'I bet they loved them'

"You can always use them for something!"

If you're in need of party favor ideas on a budget, you might already have everything you need — all you need is a little creativity.

In a post on the r/Upcycling subreddit, a mom shared photos of repurposed party favors she put together for her son's first birthday party.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Using saved berry crates, leftover confetti from Easter, and old twine, she packaged personalized T-shirts she ordered on Etsy for guests with home-printed tags for a cute and crafty appeal. She confessed she had kept the string since high school.

"I was obsessed!" the original poster wrote in the comments.

Turns out hoarding — within reason — can pay off every once in a while. Not only is this a great way to reduce waste and repurpose what you already have, but it saves money and gives a personalized touch you can't find at the store.

Being thoughtful goes a long way and minimizes pollution by keeping things in a circular economy and saving them from the dreadful fate of landfills, which release methane, a heat-trapping gas 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide. This is why being mindful of waste and recycling is so important.

Parties aren't cheap, but there are ways to cut corners with sustainability in mind. You can save and reuse Mylar balloons or replace plastic disposable tablecloths with vintage sheets that you can wash after the party. One parent even set up a recycling-themed birthday party at the request of their daughter.

Here's a list of five eco-friendly party favor ideas for kids that won't break the bank for your next shindig. Next time you decide to declutter your life, keep ideas like these in mind so you can hang on to items that might be useful in the future.

The sustainable party favors were a big hit.

"I bet they loved them," one person commented.

"Keep crafting supplies- you can always use them for something!" another exclaimed with enthusiasm.

"Very cute party favors," a third admired.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




