Woman shares genius hack using old Parmesan shaker lids: 'This is wonderful'

If you enjoy your fair share of Italian food, then you probably go through a jar or two of Parmesan cheese every now and then. While the cheese can add a certain zing to just about any dish, Parmesan container lids can often become just another piece of plastic waste.

However, one woman might just have come up with the perfect solution for those pesky discarded Parmesan lids.

The scoop

TikTok user Liv (@ollliiiviiiaaa) shared a quick and easy hack that can give those lids a whole new life. And all you need is an empty mason jar.

"In case you didn't know, a parmesan cheese lid fits on mason jars," Liv wrote.

In the post, the woman simply used the old lid to cover her drink. And since all Parmesan cheese lids have two sides, she used the side with the three small holes to perfectly hold her straw.

And when you're done, you can snap the lid and close up your drink inside the mason jar. While it won't exactly be an air-tight seal, it can make for an excellent solution on the fly.

How it's helping

Most plastic lids from Parmesan cheese containers are usually recyclable. But depending on your location, your local recycling facility may not have the proper equipment to handle certain hard plastics. To make sure, you should check with your local recycling program for specific instructions and guidelines.

For those in areas that can't recycle plastic lids, finding another user for them can be a much better option than simply throwing them in the trash. According to a recent report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, an estimated 736 million tons of plastic will be produced globally every year by 2040.

However, just 6% of that plastic will be properly recycled. Since plastics are typically not biodegradable, they can often persist in the environment for hundreds of years until they break down into microplastics. This can wreak havoc on local ecosystems as chemicals leach into the soil and nearby water sources.

By finding new uses for discarded plastic products, we can reduce the amount of plastic waste that ends up in our landfills or scattered throughout the environment as litter.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, a few users appeared to be impressed by the simple hack.

"And the hole to keep your straw in place is sooo smart," one commenter noted.

"This is wonderful news," another user added.

