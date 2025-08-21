Scientists discover game-changing method that could turn plastic waste into medicine: 'It can be transformed'

"This work demonstrates that PET plastic isn't just waste or a material destined to become more plastic."

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have discovered a way to use a harmless bacterium to turn plastic waste into paracetamol, such as Tylenol, as reported by The University of Edinburgh.

While pharmaceutical drugs help increase quality of life and increase life expectancy, the production of these drugs leaves an environmental impact.

According to the Medical Journal of Australia, pharmaceutical drugs are responsible for at least 20-25% of greenhouse gas emissions from the healthcare industry. A recent study found that emissions have risen by 77% since 1995. Usually, these drugs are made using fossil fuels and add to the plastic waste in packaging.

At the University of Edinburgh's Wallace Lab, scientists created a way that "leaves virtually no carbon emissions and is more sustainable than the current production of the medicine," as the University reports.

Using a harmless bacterium strain of genetically reprogrammed E. coli, scientists can turn the widely used plastic, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), into the active ingredient in paracetamol, a painkiller commonly used in Tylenol and other over-the-counter medicines.

PET is a hazardous material that can create air and water pollution, harming humans and animals. This can then get ingested by us in what is known as microplastics, which can lead to dangerous health effects, including liver fibrosis and brain health.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), each year about 20 million metric tons of plastic litter end up in the environment. Only about 5-6% of plastic is recycled, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The discovery from the scientists at the University of Edinburgh could help not only reduce the harmful emissions used in the production of pharmaceutical drugs but also reduce plastic waste.

"This work demonstrates that PET plastic isn't just waste or a material destined to become more plastic," said Fellow and Chair of Chemical Biotechnology, Stephen Wallace. "It can be transformed by microorganisms into valuable new products, including those with potential for treating disease."

According to the team, more research is needed before the drug can be produced at commercial levels. Other companies are also researching ways to make the production of pharmaceutical drugs more sustainable, including using hydrogen fuel cells.

