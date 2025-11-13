Woman shares brilliant hack to make use of old Parmesan lids: 'Been doing it forever'

People often toss out empty Parmesan cheese shakers without realizing that the lids can be reused in clever ways. Luckily, a TikToker shared a neat hack showing how Parmesan lids can become multi-purpose tools, giving them a second life while keeping them out of landfills.

The scoop

Ronda (@rondasue27) shared a simple but clever hack for repurposing Parmesan shaker lids.

"Handy little hack. Parmesan lids fit on mason jars!" Ronda wrote in the TikTok's caption.

In the short clip, they show how to reuse the lid by fitting it onto a mason jar. The mason jar then becomes an airtight, easy-pour container for storing spices, ingredients, or other products.

"Great for your creamer or i use one for our sugar cinnamon mix for cookies," Ronda added in the caption.

Putting a Parmesan shaker lid on a mason jar is just one of many ways you can reuse these little plastic lids. You could also try using it to create a makeshift watering can or even a reusable drink container.

How it's helping

This simple hack shows how a small change can save money and time while cutting down on single-use plastic waste. Reusing lids means you don't have to buy extra containers, and you can organize your pantry more efficiently.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the U.S. generates about 42 million metric tons of plastic waste every year. Only 8.7% of it gets recycled.

By repurposing a Parmesan cheese lid or any kind of container, you can help reduce crowding in landfills and keep the oceans safe from pollution.

Decluttering your space can also cut down on landfill overflow. For example, you can sell your old clothes or electronics, donate them, or even swap them for store credit.

You can also trade them for other items in Buy Nothing groups and recycle what you can't reuse.

What everyone's saying

Many people commented that they were excited to try the hack. Some seasoned recyclers shared that they've been using this hack for years.

"I love this. I have been doing it forever!" one TikTok user said.

"Good idea! It's also like cutting the lid off salt containers as you can place the spout on a mason jar to help pour out spices," another commenter wrote.

