Gardener digs up mind-boggling root of dangerous growth in yard: 'Terrifying'

A Northeasterner shared what they dug up in their yard amid a seemingly endless battle with an invasive species.

The photo on the r/invasivespecies subreddit revealed what the massive problem looked like.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A person held the gnarled wooden root of oriental bittersweet, and it's taller than they are. Their first year of the fight was spent cutting through the growth of vines and brambles. Now in their second year, they are fighting the root system.

"Virginia creeper is growing in where it was all bittersweet last year," the OP wrote. "So thankful for this sub. I learn so much here and also feel encouraged to keep going."

Oriental bittersweet is a woody vine native to East Asia that takes over native species by girdling and vining them, eventually using its weight to pull them down. Introduced to the United States as an ornamental plant, it's extremely invasive and toxic, pushing out native plants with an aggressive, fast-growing nature.

Invasive species disrupt ecosystems as they outcompete natives for territory, water, and light. Not only are they a terror to the other plants in your yard, but they're also extremely difficult to get rid of because of their fast-growing, dominant nature. It can take years to remove invasive plants such as water chestnut, which can lie dormant for up to 12 years.

This is why planting and cultivating native gardens is so important. They're easier to manage because they thrive in their natural environments, meaning less water, fertilizer, pesticides, and herbicides. This means way less time spent on maintenance and way more money in your pocket.

As a result, your mini-ecosystems will flourish and provide safe havens for pollinators that need native plants for food sources. Three-fourths of the world's flowering plants and about 35% of the world's food crops depend on pollinators to reproduce, making them responsible for one out of every three bites of food, per the Department of Agriculture.

If you're contemplating going natural or rewilding your yard, there are all kinds of landscaping options to consider. Clover and buffalo grass are best for those who want to hold on to the green hue of traditional yards. Vegetable gardens come with the perks of yummy food. Tapestry lawns full of wildflowers are better for those looking to add vibrancy and color.

Xeriscaping is perfect for dry climates. Pick what best suits your style and location. You can start small and go from there. Every little bit helps. If you're still not sure where to begin, use Audubon's native plants database.

The gardener's fight with bittersweet was met with wide eyes.

"That's a terrifying root system," one Redditor commented.

"Good for you!!! Fought and won that battle 10 years ago. Total annihilation, two or three years of pulling regrowth. Hasn't been back since. No chemicals," another shared.

"That looks soooo satisfying!" a third exclaimed.

