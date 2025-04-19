Gardener shares ancient watering hack to keep your plants hydrated: 'I only use this method'

TikToker Kia Jade - Urban Gardening (@kia_urbangardener) tested an ancient gardening method that can provide peace of mind when you can't tend your gardens daily — an olla pot.

The scoop

This clay pot is an ancient watering technique that slowly releases water through the clay.

Kia encountered a frequent problem that plant parents face when it's time for a break. "I almost killed my garden because I went away on holiday," she said.

After taking advice from her followers, she invested in an olla pot.

Once you get your pot, pour water into it, place the lid back on, and bury it deep within the soil around the plant's base. It works as an irrigation method by slowly releasing water through the clay walls. Buy them in various shapes, sizes, and prices to suit your plants.

How it's helping

Water waste is a concern for many reasons. Despite the Earth's over 71% water-based surface, shortages have become a frequent concern thanks to pollution and longer megadroughts brought on by an increasingly warm planet.

Poor irrigation methods can waste as much as 50% of the water people use outdoors, per the Environmental Protection Agency, often due to surface evaporation.

That's where some ancient methods, ranging from olla pots to drip irrigation, can help. Luckily, according to Water Use It Wisely, your water remains in the vessel after rainfall until the soil dries out — therefore, it doesn't waste it.

Old time-tested ways can help your garden thrive while saving money. Smaller olla pots are available for less than $10. Your olla pot keeps your plants hydrated by slowly delivering water through the clay.

This slow and consistent flow helps roots to grow deeper and stronger, making them more resilient. It also keeps surface soil drier, which suppresses weeds without chemicals — uncontrolled weeds can be costly by destroying your budding plants and sometimes even your property.

Ancient gardening techniques for growing your own food primarily focus on utilizing natural processes as opposed to pesticides and inorganic fertilizers. The Native American companion planting technique known as Three Sisters involves growing corn, beans, and squash together. The corn grows tall, the beans can climb them, and fast-growing squash comes last and provides weed-preventing ground cover between everything. Hotbeds — a method of sowing crops outside with compost even in winter — date back to ancient Romans.

What everyone's saying

One user stated, "I only use this method. Just make your own and save about $30."

Another advised, "Save some money and buy the terra-cotta spikes that attach to a wine bottle filled with water! Same thing but cheaper!"

Someone else noticed, "The roots surround it when you go to take [them] out. It looks so cool!"

