Mom demonstrates 'genius' garden hack for hands-free watering using empty plastic bottles: 'No fancy expensive irrigation system needed'

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: Instagram

To install a drip irrigation system in a 100- to 275-square-foot garden, you can expect to pay between $310 and $815

If that cost feels prohibitive, you can keep it simple and take a DIY approach like Mama Judy, creating your own using empty water bottles

The scoop

In a viral video, Instagrammer Mama Judy (@judybaogarden) shared her hack for watering plants using plastic bottles to keep them wet all the time. 

"Here's your next garden DIY project!" Mama Judy wrote in the video's caption. "Reusing plastic bottles to water your plants!"

Her son walked through the garden and filmed her showing off her new project with the clever watering method. 

"All you need for this is a recycled water bottle and a piece of yard, or this is from a mop from the dollar store," he explains in the video. 

Watch now: Expert explains key contributor to recent wave of intense hurricanes

His mom shows viewers how to cut open the empty bottles, fill up the water, and put a mop string in them so that the water drips down to water the plants. She also demonstrates how to use a larger bottle with a bottle cap that keeps the string afloat. 

How it's helping

Mama Judy's hack helps her save both time and money by not having to frequently water plants by hand or invest in a costly irrigation system. 

Drip irrigation helps prevent plants from drying out and dying, especially if you go out of town for a few days. It's also an effective way to maintain consistent moisture levels, promote healthy plant growth, and reduce water waste from overwatering. 

Another eco-friendly benefit of the hack is that it reuses plastic bottles so they don't end up in landfills. Our guide to getting smarter about recycling options provides tips and resources for extra bottles you don't need for your garden. 

What people are saying

Social media followers loved Mama Judy's watering hack and were curious to try it for themselves. 

"That's a genius idea!!" one Instagrammer wrote.

"Wow, that's cool, I want to try it," read another comment. 

Another user commented on the post, "No fancy expensive irrigation system needed; I love this!"

"Your mom is the queen of recycling for practical garden uses," an admiring Instagrammer wrote. "Truly an icon. We try every day to be at her level."

