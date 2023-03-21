Thrifter shows off the ‘perfect’ first-day-of-work outfit, which she snagged for a major discount: ‘Thrifty and thriving’

Going to work is something that the majority of people have to do in order to make money. However, you also have to spend money — sometimes, a lot of money — to buy work-appropriate clothing. Seems counterproductive, right? That’s where thrifting comes in.

One Redditor, posting on the popular r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, is showing how you can get a very chic and stylish office wardrobe without breaking the bank by shopping at the local thrift store.

“I’ve always been a preppy punk rock girl so it was a huge transition trying to find clothes that 1) I felt comfortable in 2) didn’t make me feel “square” and 3) didn’t have to spend a fortune on!” the poster writes. “I am the prime example of thrifty and thriving.”

Luckily, she was able to meet all three of those goals with this vintage silver suit.

She also had some great advice for fellow thrifters who are apprehensive about trying stuff on in the store, writing, “I suggest getting measurements of pieces you already own, that fit you well! Then take measuring tape with you when shopping and when you find a piece you’re interested in, you can measure it instead of trying on.”

Thrifting for clothes is increasingly growing in popularity — and with good reason. Recent finds that thrifters have shared on social media include an authentic Comme des Garçons cardigan that would normally sell for $350, and a $1,500 Brooks Brothers coat that one lucky thrifter snagged for $45.

Thrifting isn’t just good for your wallet; it’s good for the planet as well. The majority of new clothing is made of difficult-to-recycle fabric that is not made to last — an unfortunate combo that has resulted in massive amounts of textile waste taking up space in landfills, where it takes hundreds of years to decompose and releases planet-warming gases in the process.

Plus, thrifting can get you some nice compliments from people on Reddit.

“This set traveled across time and space for you! It’s perfect!” writes one commenter.

“So beautiful!” writes another. “I’m starting my first office job and hope to get just as lucky.”

