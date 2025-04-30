Engineer shows off self-designed off-road camper: 'I think it's really cool'

"Looks like you've put some serious hours into it."

While many of us aspire to take on ambitious DIY projects, some people were born to do it. An electrical engineer by trade posting to the r/OutdoorAus subreddit is the perfect example.

The Redditor shared photos and specs of a mightily impressive off-road teardrop camper, their "off-grid home away from home," that they tow behind their Jeep.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They listed off the wide range of features of the base camper. The interior features a queen-sized bed, a kitchen with a sink and fridge, and storage for clothes or gear. The camper also features a water tank, lithium battery setup, inverter, power outlets, and 300-watt solar panel configuration to power it.

For the ride, the camper has off-road tires, Jeep wheels, independent coil suspension, and electric brakes. The exterior features an awning and roof rack. They explained that, fully loaded at well under 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds), it's "easy to tow."

The setup allows them to avoid the annoyance of packing and unpacking for tent camping and to engage in their passion of "fairly extreme" off-roading with the camper detached.

"I think it's really cool," they concluded. The community certainly agreed, though they of course had some questions.

"The important questions — where does one poo poo and where does one wash the stinky bits?" one commenter asked.

The OP answered they had a DIY shower but were planning to make an enclosure for a real one down the road. They have a portable toilet, but typically, toilets are a short drive away where they go.

With that pressing issue resolved, the OP's off-grid setup really covers all the bases. Like many other off-grid setups, it is a resource-efficient way to live with minimal energy costs in a small space. With a solar and battery setup, the OP can also generate their own clean energy and have extra resiliency when the grid is down.

Collectively, clever off-grid living like the OP plans on doing can lead to a cleaner, cooler future with less resource usage, including dirty energy. Another cousin to this sort of efficient living setup is tiny homes, which are becoming popular in Australia as the country faces soaring housing costs.

Commenters admired the OP's handiwork.

"Absolutely perfect, you'll love it," one predicted.

"That is a sweet setup and looks like you've put some serious hours into it," another remarked.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.