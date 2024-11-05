Off-gridders share the first thing you need before cutting the cord: 'It's not easy'

"Do not go off grid if your domestic partner is not 100% on board."

The internet never hesitates to give a reality check to those in need.

A Redditor recently discovered that after soft-pitching the idea of going off-grid.

In a post on the r/OffGrid subreddit titled "when would you advise a friend NOT to go off-grid?" the Reddit user described what they think is "getting caught in the off-grid fantasy as an escape mechanism."

The Redditor was seemingly contrite about their own experiences. They admitted that "nobody considers me an expert at squat." That being said, they noted that they do have experiences including farming, manual labor, living in remote areas, and dealing with animals of all types.

They later divulged that their setup would be "rather rustic and low tech," and that land and solar panels could be doable in a couple of years.

With that background, they posed a series of questions to the community: "When did you feel ready? What skills are absolutely necessary? When would you advise a friend or family member NOT to take the leap?"

The Redditor's yearning for off-grid living is understandable. Getting a sanctuary in nature and growing your own food are appealing end goals.

You can also save thousands on utilities by producing energy through solar panels while also gaining energy resilience in extreme weather events. Collectively, off-grid living uses far fewer resources than conventional setups, which could aid in combating our reliance on dirty energy that warms the planet.

Of course, there's a lot that can go wrong. Redditors were quick to dispel advice, starting with general guidance.

"Do not go off grid if your domestic partner is not 100% on board," a Redditor implored.

"It's not easy, but with the right mindset it's an amazing way to live," another commenter chimed in. They wisely detailed how there's "a scale to off grid living," with some people going so far as to have no power or internet, and others merely separating themselves from utilities.

Specific to the user, most Redditors were cautious.

One exception was a user who said the original poster was "at least an 8 or 9 on the optimal off-gridder 10 scale."

Others tempered expectations but were encouraging of the lifestyle.

"Build up to it or you will just create a horrible living situation for yourself," a Redditor warned.

"Start living there part time and working your way into it gradually," another user echoed. They noted that "you'll learn a lot and figure out just how disconnected works for you."

