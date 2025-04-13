Solar company reveals off-grid system that could set a new industry standard: 'Instrumental in bringing this vision to life'

The system has a 450 kilowatt-peak solar capacity and six hybrid inverters.

Solar tech leader Solis is making waves in Southeast Asia with its new energy solution.

According to a company announcement published in February and SolarQuarter's report, Solis launched an off-grid Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Myanmar, offering clean and reliable power without relying on old-school grids and generators. The solar inverter tech company announced the project in collaboration with PowerX, whose technological contributions helped bring the system to life.

According to Solis, BESS is built to deliver efficient electricity from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., even in less-than-ideal conditions. The system has a 450 kilowatt-peak solar capacity and six hybrid inverters — with a total output of 300 kilowatts — that help convert energy into usable electricity. BESS also boasts 668 kilowatt-hours of battery storage. A specially designed powerhouse with AC cooling ensures performance even in extreme heat and humidity.

BESS is tailored for homes and businesses. It's built to drastically cut pollution by eliminating generator dependence.

The system is also designed to reduce grid charging to near zero. Through a Power Purchase Agreement model, BESS supports long-term affordability and sustainability. This enables users to benefit from stable and low-cost electricity over time, setting a new benchmark for green energy access in the country.

Innovations like this off-grid system reflect a more direct push for accessible, eco-friendly energy not just in Myanmar but also in other parts of the globe. Battery storage projects in Denmark help stabilize energy availability across regions. Off-grid solar homes in Japan also showcase what personal energy independence can look like.

With outages becoming more common, city residents are turning to solar as a smarter backup. Many are switching to rooftop solar to shrink utility costs and to stay prepared for unexpected outages.

Recognizing the teamwork behind the momentous project, Solis credited PowerX Director Hla Min Htet in its company announcement, noting, "His expertise and leadership have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life."

