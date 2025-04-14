Off-grid homeowner busts popular myth about the usefulness of solar panels — here's what people are getting wrong

It turns out solar panels can generate power even when they're covered in snow. Off-grid rancher Jason (@HanbleceyaRanch) showed the proof in a short video.

The setup in Maine was generating 113 watts when snow was still on the panels and about 410 watts once they were cleared. In another video, Jason detailed his 2.5 kilowatt-hour array, which uses a Conext SW4024 inverter, MidNite Solar Classic 150 charge controller, and 12 Rolls Surrette batteries.

Solar power is the best way to create energy resilience, especially in these kinds of off-grid scenarios. It's reliable, the panels are long-lasting, and brushing snow off them is just about the hardest regular maintenance they need. Even if you're on the grid, solar power is incredibly inexpensive compared to the alternatives.

There is an upfront cost involved with getting panels installed. As a point of reference, Jason's setup cost $10,828 all told. Luckily, solar panels quickly earn back that money in utility savings. To help with the initial hurdle, rebates are available, but there's a chance they could be clawed back with an act of Congress. It's best to jump on those incentives while they're still around and take advantage of thousands of dollars in savings.

Best of all, switching to solar power from dirty fuels is a big step toward reducing atmospheric pollution and the destructive weather patterns that come with it. If you're interested in making the leap, EnergySage has an online tool that can help you find certified local installers.

Commenters were surprised that the panels still generated power when they were covered in snow.

"Back when I was building this place, the input for winter time was zero to close to nothing. They definitely improved the panels," one viewer said.

"How long before someone attaches a garage door opener to one side with a long brush attached and hits the button from the comfort of the house to clean them? That's what I would do," another said.

