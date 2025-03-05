Stunning off-grid home is redefining high-end living: 'A visual masterpiece'

An off-grid house overlooking Northern California's wine country is on the market, offering luxury with sustainable options.

Located in Glen Ellen, the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home is on three acres overlooking the Sonoma Valley, with an asking price of $7.5 million.

As the listing describes, the house is "flooded with natural light, every space is positioned to take full advantage of the dynamic valley views—a visual masterpiece both day and night. Over 8,000 square feet of paved decks and sidewalks surround the main residence, creating inviting spaces to connect with nature."

The listing, held by Shannon Reiter and Rene Richardson of Sotheby's International Realty – Wine Country Sonoma Brokerage, also notes the home is "off-grid" and boasts eight vegetable garden terraces as its primary features.

"Advanced water reuse systems, smart home technologies, and durable materials ensure the estate operates entirely off-grid, reflecting an uncompromising commitment to sustainability," the listing states.

The listing doesn't specify if the home already has solar panels, though it's very likely the case. Solar panels are becoming a popular option for living off-grid and on, saving money for homeowners on their energy bills and helping lower dependence on the energy grid. That's especially handy when facing natural disasters, meaning you won't be in the dark and can survive safely and comfortably.

A smart home also helps the environment, with systems maximized for efficient use of resources. The listing mentions water reuse systems, which help lower the diversion of water from other ecosystems and decrease wastewater pollution, per the EPA.

Being off-grid is typically associated with remote wilderness and a "rustic" lifestyle, as Realtor.com put it, but homes like this listing and others are showcasing that "going off-grid doesn't mean leaving luxury behind."

Similarly luxurious off-grid homes are regularly going on the market, like a recent listing for an Earthship-style home shared on Reddit. From the listing, it's described as "one of the most beautiful Earthships ever built and is entirely off-the-grid, with passive solar heating and a full roof water catchment system."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



