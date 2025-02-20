  • Home Home

Homeowner gives jaw-dropping tour of their off-grid cabin: 'This is what I consider successful'

"How does it feel to live my dream?"

by Mariah Botkin
"How does it feel to live my dream?"

Photo Credit: TikTok

Many of us have dreamed of escaping the grind and living off the land, but one homeowner has actually done it.

A TikTok video from Beloved Cabin (@belovedcabin) showcases an incredible "debt-free, DIY, off-grid home," proving that with patience, resourcefulness, and a little DIY spirit, homeownership can look very different from the traditional path.

@belovedcabin Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither was our home. We didn't start out debt-free—we bought a rent-to-own shed and made monthly payments for a while. Eventually, we saved up and paid off the rest. In the meantime, we lived in a tiny, run-down camper on a hunting lease while converting the shed into a house. It took a year to get the basics done—plumbing, electrical, insulation—and now, 13 years later, our shed is settled on our own little piece of land in the woods. Dreams take time and a lot of effort! #hometour #decor #thrifted #eclectichome ♬ original sound - A - Ajinn.🏐

"Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither was our home," the homeowner shares in the caption. It took a full year just to get the basics done — plumbing, electrical, insulation — but now, 13 years later, their home sits on their own piece of land in the woods.

The video shares a converted shed, which is outfitted with everything needed for self-sufficient living, as well as an abundance of plants and animals.

The video reveals how the couple saved money every step of the way by salvaging materials, dumpster diving, thrifting, reusing, recycling, and repurposing — all while doing most of the renovation work themselves.

Beyond looking great, these debt-free, DIY, off-grid homes offer benefits to both those living in them and the environment. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

By ditching traditional utilities, homeowners slash energy and water bills while reducing their environmental impact. Off-grid living means resilience in extreme weather, energy independence, and a significantly smaller carbon footprint. For example, adopting solar panels in off-grid homes can reduce carbon emissions by up to 100 tons over the lifetime of the system, per Solar Emporium.

People in the comments were awestruck by the creativity and resourcefulness of the project.

"How does it feel to live my dream?! My gosh I am so jealous!" another user said.

Would you live in a house made of fungus?

Heck yes 👍

No way 🙅‍♀️

Maybe 🤷

Only if you paid me 💰

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"This is what I consider successful! Kudos to you, and your home is beautiful!" one TikToker added.

"Absolutely amazing," commented another user. "A dream to aspire to."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x