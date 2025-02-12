  • Home Home

Homeowner shares stunning photo of off-grid home in remote locale: 'Not the typical cabin but it's home'

The setup featured fixed and movable solar panels, extra insulation, and a biogas septic system.

by Mike Taylor
The setup featured fixed and movable solar panels, extra insulation, and a biogas septic system.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Modern technology is helping people live out their dreams — even in the remotest locales.

A Redditor shared a stunning photograph of her off-grid yurt in the Mojave Desert, inspiring others to clear a path to their own unique future.

The setup featured fixed and movable solar panels, extra insulation, and a biogas septic system.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The setup featured fixed and movable solar panels, extra insulation, and a biogas septic system.

"Not the typical cabin but it's home," the poster wrote.

Commenters peppered the homeowner with questions about the heat, wind, and wildlife.

The poster explained that she used two mini-splits, or ductless air conditioners, "for the real hot days" and an evaporative cooler that worked like a charm. She had lived in the yurt, which was rated for 142 mph winds, for four years without issue.

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

It helped that she took a rattlesnake-handling class and was able to move one of the serpents with the proper tools when the need arose.

She had encountered coyotes, black widow spiders, and other snakes, too, saying: "The wildlife minds their own business you leave them alone they leave you alone. The rattlesnakes are great with warning and they hate people and will go off when they see you."

Of course, the best part of off-grid living is the lack of monthly bills for electricity, water, and more, which are staples of urban and suburban lifestyles. Even if you have to pay property taxes or are tied into some municipal services, you're likely to save hundreds if not thousands of dollars every year.

Would you live in a house made of fungus?

Heck yes 👍

No way 🙅‍♀️

Maybe 🤷

Only if you paid me 💰

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

It can be hard work, but building your own home, growing your own food, and collecting your own water, to name a few prominent aspects of off-gridding, is rewarding in its own right.

"Nice! That is a great color for a yurt. I need to look into those," one user said.

Another stated: "Cool!! Been thinking about one on my property as a second 'home.'"

"A home is a home if you make it so," someone else wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x