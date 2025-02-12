Homeowner shares stunning photo of off-grid home in remote locale: 'Not the typical cabin but it's home'

Modern technology is helping people live out their dreams — even in the remotest locales.

A Redditor shared a stunning photograph of her off-grid yurt in the Mojave Desert, inspiring others to clear a path to their own unique future.

The setup featured fixed and movable solar panels, extra insulation, and a biogas septic system.

"Not the typical cabin but it's home," the poster wrote.

Commenters peppered the homeowner with questions about the heat, wind, and wildlife.

The poster explained that she used two mini-splits, or ductless air conditioners, "for the real hot days" and an evaporative cooler that worked like a charm. She had lived in the yurt, which was rated for 142 mph winds, for four years without issue.

It helped that she took a rattlesnake-handling class and was able to move one of the serpents with the proper tools when the need arose.

She had encountered coyotes, black widow spiders, and other snakes, too, saying: "The wildlife minds their own business you leave them alone they leave you alone. The rattlesnakes are great with warning and they hate people and will go off when they see you."

Of course, the best part of off-grid living is the lack of monthly bills for electricity, water, and more, which are staples of urban and suburban lifestyles. Even if you have to pay property taxes or are tied into some municipal services, you're likely to save hundreds if not thousands of dollars every year.

It can be hard work, but building your own home, growing your own food, and collecting your own water, to name a few prominent aspects of off-gridding, is rewarding in its own right.

"Nice! That is a great color for a yurt. I need to look into those," one user said.

Another stated: "Cool!! Been thinking about one on my property as a second 'home.'"

"A home is a home if you make it so," someone else wrote.

