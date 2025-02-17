This off-grid home just hit the market — and its features are unlike anything you've seen

Not only is this house off the grid, but it's quite possibly out of this world.

A Reddit user shared a picture of an Earthship house in r/zillowgonewild, and as another user noted, it looks like it's right out of an episode of Star Trek.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster shared a few words from the listing: "This is one of the most beautiful Earthships ever built and is entirely off-the-grid, with passive solar heating and a full roof water catchment system."

They continued, "Just 3 days on Zillow? I could swear I saw that house few weeks/months ago …"

While it's now been about a month since this Earthship was posted, it's only a matter of time before someone decides to make this window- and plant-filled house their home.

Of course, every house has its caveats. Green Matters said some Earthships have air and water leakage problems, and the houses' personalization may affect resale value.

Fortunately, the benefits can outweigh the potential issues.

Not only does this Earthship's description say that it is insulated well and has zero heating or cooling costs, but it also has an attached greenhouse where several plants, including fruit trees and herbs, are currently growing.

Ultimately, this house aims to be efficient and comfortable, and Reddit users were also stunned by the Earthship's beauty.

"Omg I want want want," said one user.

"Earthships are lovely design concepts with elements (passive temperature regulation, water reuse, recycled materials, etc.) that should absolutely go mainstream," another Redditor said. "That said, I get why people may not want to commit fully to the concept. It's a lot."

If a house like this seems a bit out of reach, starting a garden in your backyard or community or finding new ways to lower your utilities could be great ways to take on the essence of an Earthship while living in your current home.

