Off-grid homeowner stuns viewers with breathtaking retreat miles from civilization: 'This is an absolute dream'

Some people have different ideas of what off-grid means, and one off-gridder took to Reddit to showcase theirs.

An epic drone video on r/OffGridCabins teases a glimpse of life in the Himalayan Mountains.

The video starts with a close-up of a man sitting on the doorstep of a small, quaint hut. As the drone lifts into the sky, it reveals a larger cabin-style house nearby. The higher it goes, you can see there is nothing but snow-sprinkled, tree-covered mountains for miles and miles. It's an impressive landscape that depicts the solace and beauty of nature.

"Just off-grid," the Vancouver native simply wrote above the footage.

A comment from the OP revealed that the hut they live in was built 40 years ago by the villagers who occupy the larger dwelling.

Minimalistic and low-impact living are making a comeback as many people are interested in the stress-free benefits it offers. It's certainly cheaper when you don't have to worry about utilities, landlords, taxes, or insurance. However, it's those very things that many people find intimidating about the lifestyle.

Water and power are at the forefront of everyone's mind when it comes to off-grid housing and tiny homes. Luckily, with solar panels becoming more affordable and accessible, it's not as big of a hurdle as many think.

There are tons of forums and people willing to share what they've learned from their experiences when it comes to cooling and heating, or plumbing and water systems. One of the perks of self-reliant living is that you never have to worry about being left in the dark without power during a storm.

If small spaces and isolation in the Himalayas aren't your thing, don't give up on the off-grid life just yet. Rustic and remote do not mean you have to sacrifice luxury. A three-acre California home combines sustainability and elegance with smart home features and eight vegetable garden terraces overlooking wine country.

One of the biggest perks of living in this type of home is knowing you're contributing to a cooler planet. By reducing your carbon output and using less energy day to day, you're consciously choosing to have less of an impact on the environment.

The Himalayan hut received loads of positive attention.

"This is an absolute dream," one commenter gushed.

"That's so far off-grid it's almost off the map!" another marveled.

"Enjoy being unplugged and reconnect with nature," a third wrote.

