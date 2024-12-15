Minimalists reveal how they overcame unexpected lifestyle obstacle to reap major rewards: 'I'm only just getting started'

"People who adopt this lifestyle usually seek a deeper, more fulfilling existence beyond materialism but often gloss over a major issue."

In an effort to downsize and simplify life, many people have turned to minimalism. Being a minimalist doesn't mean giving up everything you own but rather reevaluating what you need and holding on to those things that add value to your life.

People who adopt this lifestyle usually seek a deeper, more fulfilling existence beyond materialism but often gloss over a major issue: figuring out what to do with all the extra time on your hands.

One Redditor addressed this in the r/minimalism community, and commenters shared thoughtful responses on how they spend their time without breaking the bank.

"I split my free time between my dog - training him, taking him for walks, dog events etc. Other than that, I experiment with cooking. … Rest is for family and friends, I try to catch up in person or over phone. Investing in human connection has curbed my need for unnecessary shopping," one user shared.

Since everyday life has gotten more expensive for many people, adopting minimalism (at least to some extent) is an excellent way to reduce the cost of living. Some people go all out and buy a tiny home to cut their mortgage payments, electric bills, and other expenditures, but don't feel like you have to downsize to reap the benefits of minimalism. It could be as simple as cooking a few nights a week instead of eating out or replacing time spent shopping with catching up with friends and family.

Cutting down on extra purchases can also help the environment since fewer resources will be needed to produce new goods. Unfortunately, many consumer items end their life cycles in landfills, which pollutes the planet and contributes to heat-trapping gases such as methane in the atmosphere.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Just in the instance of textiles, the average American throws away about 82 pounds of clothing each year, per Earth.org. So, if the only change you make is buying clothes secondhand or cutting down on your shopping, you can greatly impact your wallet and Earth.

"I'm only just getting started with minimalism, but my understanding is that minimalism isn't about having the bare minimum amount of items to survive, but more so, making sure that what you DO own meaningfully enhances your life," one person shared.

Another said: "Lots of reading! I have a library card, so I don't have a huge storage of books in my home. I also enjoy puzzles. I usually thrift a hard 1,000 puzzle and then donate it after and get a new one. Lots of time in nature… hikes/ bike riding/ walking."

🗣️ What's your biggest motivation in trying to reduce your personal food waste?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Others suggested volunteering and hobbies such as working out, doing yoga, visiting museums, playing cards, and listening to music. The most popular suggested activity was going for walks, which might just be the easiest way to start your journey toward minimalism.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.