Child shares stunning progress photo of the ‘no lawn’ their dad started 30 year prior: ‘[It] looks lovely’

A homeowner has put their natural lawn on display for the Reddit-sphere to see.

The picture was posted on the community r/NoLawns, which describes itself as “a community devoted to alternatives to monoculture lawns, with an emphasis on native plants and conservation.”

“Enjoying the No lawn my dad started almost 30 years ago,” the Redditor wrote.

Photo Credit: u/Equivalent-Coat-7354 / Reddit

The image is of a garden with a diverse array of plants and trees, plus a gravel path, all within what appears to be a residential area.

While many people prefer traditional grass lawns for their homes and might find wild landscapes to be odd, choosing a more natural lawn has numerous benefits.

This trend is gaining popularity in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, where the conservation charity Plantlife promotes a month-long initiative called No Mow May.

This encourages homeowners to let wildflowers flourish instead of using lawnmowers.

Traditional lawns demand a lot of water, with the average lush green grass lawn in the U.S. consuming about 200 gallons of drinking water per day.

Beyond individual properties, gardens with wild, jungle-like appearances, as seen in this Reddit post, play a significant role in removing planet-warming pollutants from the atmosphere. They are much more effective at this than traditional grass lawns.

Studies have also shown that there are also numerous psychological benefits to being surrounded by nature, and living in a place that is surrounded by plants and trees may have the potential to enhance the well-being of residents.

If you’re interested in transforming your lawn into a more natural landscape but don’t think you have the time or a green thumb, companies like Yardzen can help you rewild your property.

Redditors were at no loss of words.

“Looks lovely. What is the neon-ish ground cover?” one commenter asked, to which another responded, “Looks like Creeping Jenny. It’s darker in shade, turns neon in the sun.”

“I believe that’s called a garden,” another person joked.

