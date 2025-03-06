  • Home Home

Energy expert explains common solar panel scam that could cost you big: 'Too good to be true?'

"Before you sign anything, we recommend seeking advice from an unbiased source."

by Noah Jampol
"Before you sign anything, we recommend seeking advice from an unbiased source."

Photo Credit: iStock

One of the biggest scams around promises "free" or "no-cost" solar panels. Fortunately, Emily from EnergySage is here to clear up the confusion with an explainer on the crooked claims.

The scoop

Emily opens the video with an important conclusion: "Sound too good to be true? That's because it is." The EnergySage researcher reveals that these companies are most likely offering solar leases or power purchase agreements (PPAs).

While these arrangements might mean you don't owe money right away, the energy you receive isn't free. Once you sign the agreement or lease, you don't own the panels. You will end up paying the full freight on a monthly basis in terms of the energy you use for a PPA or a fee for the panels in a lease.

Meanwhile, you'll miss out on the Federal Tax Credit for rooftop solar panels, which represents 30% of a system's cost. For homeowners who don't want to pay money upfront, Emily recommends a zero-down solar loan. That will still allow homeowners access to incentives.

"So next time you see an ad for free solar panels, think twice," Emily warns. "Before you sign anything, we recommend seeking advice from an unbiased source like our energy advising team who can help you decide what solar financing option is right for you."

How it's helping

This advice can help consumers avoid one of the biggest pitfalls of installing solar panels. These scams deny homeowners access to federal incentives and solar energy in the future if they opt to move.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Given President Trump's anti-IRA stance, there are legitimate concerns about rebates and incentives for solar installation. That being said, eliminating them would require an act of Congress.

Going solar comes with all sorts of benefits, like saving money on energy and no longer having to rely on dirty energy sources that pollute the planet. Solar can also be paired with home battery systems that provide backup during grid outages, generate passive revenue for homeowners, and bolster the grid.

EnergySage's free tools arm homeowners with the ability to generate quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes in addition to providing guidance later on.

What's the biggest concern you'd have about getting solar panels?

The cost 💰

The efficiency 🦾

How they look 🙈

No concerns here! 😸

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What everyone's saying

Homeowners around the country are happy with going solar. One was thankful for their system after it kept the power going during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Another recent convert was loving the unexpectedly high savings on their electrical bills.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x