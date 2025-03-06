Energy expert explains common solar panel scam that could cost you big: 'Too good to be true?'

"Before you sign anything, we recommend seeking advice from an unbiased source."

One of the biggest scams around promises "free" or "no-cost" solar panels. Fortunately, Emily from EnergySage is here to clear up the confusion with an explainer on the crooked claims.

The scoop

Emily opens the video with an important conclusion: "Sound too good to be true? That's because it is." The EnergySage researcher reveals that these companies are most likely offering solar leases or power purchase agreements (PPAs).

While these arrangements might mean you don't owe money right away, the energy you receive isn't free. Once you sign the agreement or lease, you don't own the panels. You will end up paying the full freight on a monthly basis in terms of the energy you use for a PPA or a fee for the panels in a lease.

Meanwhile, you'll miss out on the Federal Tax Credit for rooftop solar panels, which represents 30% of a system's cost. For homeowners who don't want to pay money upfront, Emily recommends a zero-down solar loan. That will still allow homeowners access to incentives.

"So next time you see an ad for free solar panels, think twice," Emily warns. "Before you sign anything, we recommend seeking advice from an unbiased source like our energy advising team who can help you decide what solar financing option is right for you."

How it's helping

This advice can help consumers avoid one of the biggest pitfalls of installing solar panels. These scams deny homeowners access to federal incentives and solar energy in the future if they opt to move.

Given President Trump's anti-IRA stance, there are legitimate concerns about rebates and incentives for solar installation. That being said, eliminating them would require an act of Congress.

Going solar comes with all sorts of benefits, like saving money on energy and no longer having to rely on dirty energy sources that pollute the planet. Solar can also be paired with home battery systems that provide backup during grid outages, generate passive revenue for homeowners, and bolster the grid.

EnergySage's free tools arm homeowners with the ability to generate quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes in addition to providing guidance later on.

What everyone's saying

Homeowners around the country are happy with going solar. One was thankful for their system after it kept the power going during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Another recent convert was loving the unexpectedly high savings on their electrical bills.

