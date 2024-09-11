This company can save you 30% on new rooftop solar — here's to take advantage before this deal ends

EnergySage is like the Expedia or Progressive of solar energy.

Now might be the perfect time to act if you've considered going solar to save on home energy bills.

The scoop

EnergySage, a leading online marketplace for solar installations, is helping homeowners save up to 30% on rooftop solar systems.

The company's unique platform compares solar installation quotes from fully vetted providers, ensuring customers get the best deals. This offer is part of EnergySage's larger mission to make energy-efficient solutions accessible to everyone — and it won't last forever.

How it's working

EnergySage is like the Expedia or Progressive of solar energy. Homeowners can compare quotes from solar panel installers in their area without being bombarded by pushy sales calls. The service is free and designed to be completely transparent. According to the company, people who use the platform to go solar end up paying 20% less than the national average — translating to over $100 million saved for consumers nationwide.

By switching to solar, homeowners can significantly reduce their monthly energy bills and their household's pollution. EnergySage reports that its installations help cut down 440,000 tons of carbon pollution annually. Going solar saves money long term and contributes to a cleaner and cooler future by reducing reliance on polluting energy sources like gas and coal.

The SaveOnEnergy free tool allows you to compare quotes from trusted installers in your area and see how much you can save with rooftop solar.

What people are saying

According to Charlie Hadlow, President and COO of EnergySage, the company is "dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

Users are raving about the service, with one review stating: "Responsive, professional, excellent customer service, and knowledgeable. They made sure we were fully educated on the process, what to expect before, during and after, and on the equipment before we signed anything."

By taking advantage of this deal, you'll save on installation and enjoy the long-term financial benefits of lower energy bills. And with simple changes like switching to solar, insulating your home, and making energy-efficient upgrades, you can contribute to a more sustainable and cost-effective future.

