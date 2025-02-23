  • Home Home

Thinking about getting solar? This simple guide can help you collect $9,000 in government incentives

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
Photo Credit: YouTube

If you're thinking about getting solar panels to slash your energy bills by as much as $1,500 annually, you're in good company. A Pew Research Center poll revealed the desire for low-cost power motivated 92% of homeowners who installed them or have considered doing so.

However, not all solar system installers are the same. Fortunately, asking the right questions can prevent you from getting scammed and help you recoup nearly $10,000 in federal tax credits in select states. 

The scoop

Choosing the right installer for your home solar system is easier than ever thanks to the experts at EnergySage, whose free online marketplace can connect you with trusted contractors and provide unbiased advice as you compare quotes. 

When selecting an installer for your home, EnergySage recommends asking six simple questions. First, it says to check customer reviews and ratings while remembering that "reviews don't always paint the complete picture," as they generally focus on extremes. 

Other factors to consider are a company's experience with installations, whether it has the appropriate licenses, insurance, and certifications, and whether it employs subcontractors. 

"This is completely normal in the industry, but your installer should be upfront about who is actually performing the work, so there are no surprises," EnergySage explains

Watch now: This company is making it easier than ever to save money with solar power

You should also obtain details about your workmanship warranty. This can save you from a surprise bill if the installer needs to do maintenance on your system. Lastly, EnergySage says it is worth investigating which type of panels and equipment your installer uses. 

"High-quality installers care about their reputation and want to install equipment that performs well and will last a long time," the one-of-a-kind marketplace explains, adding that it has ranked every solar company on its platform based on results, reputation, and responsiveness. 

How it's helping

Installing panels can put far more money in your bank account over the long haul. EnergySage estimates that the average U.S. homeowner saves a whopping $50,000 on electricity over the lifespan of their panels.

Which of these factors is the biggest obstacle preventing you from getting solar panels?

The upfront cost 💰

The way they look 🙈

Not sure where to start 🤔

No concerns here! 😄

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Moreover, home solar systems can help keep your power on if extreme weather knocks out the electrical grid — while not producing any pollution causing global temperatures to rise. 

As temperatures have warmed, hurricanes, wildfires, intense rainfall, droughts, and other severe weather events have become more severe, leading to billions of dollars in damages and leaving people in the dark for extended stretches. 

The initial cost of solar panels can be steep — around $29,000, according to EnergySage. However, federal tax credits can drastically reduce that price tag. In Arkansas, for example, a solar system's average tax credit value is $9,950. 

These tax credits may not be around forever, though, so capitalizing on them now may help you maximize your savings. President Donald Trump has suggested Inflation Reduction Act subsidies are on the chopping block under his administration, and Congress could act to do away with these incentives. 

What everyone's saying

Solar panel owners frequently report massive energy savings, and EnergySage customers are thrilled with how its services have simplified their journey while protecting their peace. 

"Seamless experience," one person shared with Reviews.io. "Lots of great quotes without getting inundated with sales calls.

"EnergySage uses a 'buffer' email/ messaging system so you won't get spammed afterwards. It is very easy to use and you get quick results," someone else wrote.

"Y'all made it easy and fun to get bids. A great resource! Thanks!" a third said

