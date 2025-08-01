Coffee drinker shares clever hack using silica gel packets: 'Great idea'

One Redditor took to the r/nespresso community to offer an ingenious hack for stopping coffee pods from developing mold, making the recycling process a little less disgusting.

The scoop

The original poster showed a picture of silica gel packets, which are often found in the boxes of new shoes or electronic items.

The caption that accompanies it reads, "Pro Tip: Toss one of these silica packets in your recycling bag to keep your pods from getting moldy."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Instead of tossing the little moisture absorbers in the trash, this is a brilliant way to reuse them while making pod recycling a bit easier.

How it's helping

Nespresso has an amazing recycling program. It sends users a recycling bag that they can fill with used capsules and return them to the company so that they can be given a second life.

Finding ways to recycle or repurpose items comes with a wide variety of benefits. First and foremost, it can save consumers money. It is also great for the environment, as it can keep items out of overcrowded landfills and prevent pollution in our oceans.

There are many ways to take advantage of programs like this, which is why it is important to know your local recycling options.

Some companies even offer rewards programs for recycling or decluttering your home. For instance, Trashie offers rewards for both clothing and electronics.

This is also one of many hacks internet experts have offered to fight mold. For example, one helpful tip on TikTok suggests freezing tomato paste to prevent it from getting moldy.

Other tips show people how to prevent mold without using harsh, harmful chemicals. One YouTuber explained how they clean their coffee pot using only water and white vinegar.

A microbiologist on TikTok confirmed that white vinegar was one of the most effective ways of battling mold, and he suggested using it when cleaning the bathroom.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the original post were appreciative of the helpful advice, with one person calling it a "Great idea!"

"Love this, thanks," another added. "I keep mine sealed in the recycling bin from Nespresso, but I always feel bad dropping it off at UPS."

Another offered their own piece of advice. "Keep the bag in the freezer. … Great success."

