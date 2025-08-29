Woman shares 'cute' DIY using old container: 'I really love it'

After finishing a container of Nescafé instant coffee, one woman decided to hold onto the glass container and its airtight lid for a different — but related — purpose.

The scoop

Dedicated DIY enthusiast Faviola Fern (@faviolafern) shared a video of how she repurposed the jar.

First, she placed it in a pot of boiling water, and after just over five minutes, the adhesive was loose enough to allow her to remove the label. She scrubbed away extra residue with a sponge, gave it one final wash after it cooled down — and voilà, she had a completely clean jar.

"This jar is so freakin cute," she said.

To make it even easier to use for on-the-go drinks, Faviola's husband drilled a small, straw-sized hole in the lid.

"This is how it turned out," she boasted, showing off her gold-topped jar full of iced coffee. "I really love it."

Commenters were impressed, with one saying: "Genius!! I've been throwing mine away."

How it's helping

The travel mug that Faviola ended up with could easily sell for $20 at Target or Walmart. But instead, she got it for free with the coffee she was already drinking.

Whatever you're repurposing, being crafty is only part of the appeal — saving money is a major aspect of it, too. Whether you're repurposing old candle jars into aesthetic bathroom storage containers, turning old clothes into new ones, or even turning toilet paper rolls into seedling pots, there's virtually no limit to the amount of money you can save just by being savvy.

Another major motivation is being able to help keep more garbage out of our landfills and oceans, where they regularly threaten not only marine life, but the air, soil, and water quality of our planet.

That said, obviously, nobody will be able to keep every single jar, every time. If you can't reuse it yourself, try giving it away in your community; it's often a more effective way of donating items than sending them to thrift shops, where excess donations are routinely thrown away or even shipped overseas and burned. Some places also accept store credit or even give you rewards for used items, such as clothing, shoes, and electronics — check out a list here.

And if you can't keep, sell, or give away an item, just make sure you properly recycle it..

What everyone's saying

People genuinely loved the hack and were impressed with the results. "Wait this container is cute too," one commenter wrote.

"Omg I'm going to do that," another enthused.

Others had additional ideas for how to repurpose the glass jar, from storing sugar, coffee grounds, spices, or even cotton balls. "I use it to store my daughter's candy," one shared.

Even Nescafé loved the tip. "SO CUTE," it enthused.

