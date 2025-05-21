  • Home Home

Woman reveals resourceful way she reuses old jars around her home: 'Wait that's so smart'

"I usually throw them away but alright."

by Alexis McDonell
"I usually throw them away but alright."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Most people toss their empty candle jars without a second thought. TikTok creator Abby Alexis freezes hers. Abby's unexpected ritual — shown in a viral video — is less about scent and more about storage, offering a surprisingly practical way to cut waste and organize your space at the same time.

In the video, Abby (@_abbyalexis_) places an empty candle jar in the freezer. After a few hours, the wax cleanly pops out — wicks, labels, and all. From there, it goes straight into the dishwasher, and once it's clean, it becomes a cute glass container for Q-Tips, floss picks, or whatever else needs organizing.

@_abbyalexis_ always have a candle in my freezer for when I need some storage 👌 #candletok #diystorage #candlesoftiktok #asmr #diycraft #diy #candles #repurposed ♬ teenage dream - overlays ⸆⸉

"Always have a candle in my freezer for when I need some storage," she wrote in the caption. 

The comment section lit up with reactions. "Wait that's so smart," one viewer wrote. Another added, "I usually throw them away but ALRIGHTTT."

While the idea was mostly met with enthusiasm, some viewers had questions, including: "Can glass explode in the dishwasher?" and "Won't wax clog the pipes?" Others did the fact-checking. As one commenter clarified, glass can break if it goes from cold to hot too fast. So, your candle jar should reach room temperature before you run it through the dishwasher. As for wax, "that's not enough residue to clog a pipe," another user explained.

Some commenters offered an alternative: pouring in boiling water to melt and remove the wax, then hand-washing and wiping the jar with a paper towel to catch the excess. That method works too, but for many, the freezer trick is an easier first step.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Beyond a cleaner bathroom counter, this hack highlights the consumer benefits of reusing what we already own. Repurposing jars keeps reusable materials out of landfills and saves money on storage containers. It's a simple way to reduce household waste and support a more organized, lower-impact lifestyle — something that can even lead to perks such as store credit via decluttering

Of course, not everyone has a stockpile of empty jars. "Problem is my candle lasts years," one commenter joked. Fair, but when the wick's finally out, this hack is definitely in.

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x