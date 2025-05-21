Woman reveals resourceful way she reuses old jars around her home: 'Wait that's so smart'

Most people toss their empty candle jars without a second thought. TikTok creator Abby Alexis freezes hers. Abby's unexpected ritual — shown in a viral video — is less about scent and more about storage, offering a surprisingly practical way to cut waste and organize your space at the same time.

In the video, Abby (@_abbyalexis_) places an empty candle jar in the freezer. After a few hours, the wax cleanly pops out — wicks, labels, and all. From there, it goes straight into the dishwasher, and once it's clean, it becomes a cute glass container for Q-Tips, floss picks, or whatever else needs organizing.

"Always have a candle in my freezer for when I need some storage," she wrote in the caption.

The comment section lit up with reactions. "Wait that's so smart," one viewer wrote. Another added, "I usually throw them away but ALRIGHTTT."

While the idea was mostly met with enthusiasm, some viewers had questions, including: "Can glass explode in the dishwasher?" and "Won't wax clog the pipes?" Others did the fact-checking. As one commenter clarified, glass can break if it goes from cold to hot too fast. So, your candle jar should reach room temperature before you run it through the dishwasher. As for wax, "that's not enough residue to clog a pipe," another user explained.

Some commenters offered an alternative: pouring in boiling water to melt and remove the wax, then hand-washing and wiping the jar with a paper towel to catch the excess. That method works too, but for many, the freezer trick is an easier first step.

Beyond a cleaner bathroom counter, this hack highlights the consumer benefits of reusing what we already own. Repurposing jars keeps reusable materials out of landfills and saves money on storage containers. It's a simple way to reduce household waste and support a more organized, lower-impact lifestyle — something that can even lead to perks such as store credit via decluttering.

Of course, not everyone has a stockpile of empty jars. "Problem is my candle lasts years," one commenter joked. Fair, but when the wick's finally out, this hack is definitely in.

