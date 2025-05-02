Green-thumbed gardener shares clever way to repurpose old toilet paper rolls: 'This is genius'

"It's my second year doing this!"

A Redditor shared a fantastic gardening tip with the r/frugal community that could help fellow users save a little cash while saving the planet.

The scoop

The original poster outlined a smart way to start seedlings in the spring using toilet paper rolls and cleaned-out metal takeout containers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It's my second year doing this! When they get bigger, I transplant them into the larger yogurt containers with the lids. I punch holes in the bottom and use the lids underneath as catches for the water," they wrote in the comment section.

How it's helping

This idea is useful in so many ways.

For one, it's a great way to reuse toilet paper rolls, which end up in the trash or recycling. It can save gardeners money when buying seed planters, too.

It's also yet another creative way to repurpose takeout containers. They are an inevitable part of a culture where ordering delivery is commonplace and may or may not be recyclable, depending on the materials and local practices.

It's important for people to understand the recycling protocols in their area, instead of just "wishcycling," and to thoroughly clean any recyclables.

Otherwise, leftover grease and improper recycling techniques can mean that entire batches of waste must be disposed of, resulting in even more trash in landfills and requiring extra fuel to transport them.

And, of course, it's an innovative way to garden at home, which has a host of benefits, including saving money on produce and reducing stress.

What everyone's saying

Feedback for the idea was sweet and supportive, with people joking that the image looked like burritos but mostly congratulating the OP on a job well done.

One person simply commented, "This is…….genius."

"Why couldn't you have posted this yesterday before I bought seed planters?" one person teased.

A commenter left advice to avoid having the toilet paper rolls go moldy. "I use a round container so the rolls are more compacted together, the classic 'tight pack' configuration for round objects," they wrote.

Someone else suggested another idea, saying, "Nice! I use the cooked chicken containers from Costco as mini greenhouses."

