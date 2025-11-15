Photos of shocking home renovations spark outrage online: 'I could cry'

"It is so extremely hideous that it's almost unbelievable."

Money may buy a lot of things, but it can't buy good taste or an appreciation for classical architecture.

This was evidenced by a post on the r/McMansionHell subreddit where a Redditor posted before-and-after photos of what they titled "1939 Neoclassical Drastically Remodeled."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Reddit poster wrote, "After selling sometime in 2013, the unique entryway was removed entirely, the bricks painted black, intricate windows swapped for solid pane glass, and an off-center contemporary porch added."

They also included a link to more photos showing the home's drastic (and unfortunate) transformation.

Other Reddit users were appalled by the destruction of the once beautiful home.

"Oh god I could cry," one person lamented.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

Another Reddit user commented, "It is so extremely hideous that it's almost unbelievable."

Mansions and McMansions too often lack creativity. Like this home, which looks more like a giant black box than anything, McMansions tend to go for odd design choices meant to show the trappings of wealth, but which usually just end up looking ridiculous.

Additionally, the extravagant amount of space in these homes, along with the sometimes extensive land they sit upon, overconsumes resources, such as construction materials. This doesn't make these homes inherently harmful (in fact, some owners design them for sustainable living), but it is a serious downside.

The massive amount of energy it takes to heat and cool overly large homes results in more burning of dirty energy, which releases more heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere. This leads to further heating of the planet, increased pollution, and exacerbated extreme weather events.

However, homeowners of these homes can mitigate some of the environmental harm they cause with sustainable design choices, including recycled construction materials, energy-efficient appliances, heat pumps, and solar panels.

In fact, installing solar panels is one of the best ways to not only lower the electric bill significantly (sometimes to as little as $0 per month), but also to reduce a home's pollution output. TCD-vetted source EnergySage provides a free online tool that allows homeowners to find and compare quotes quickly, making finding affordable solar installation a breeze; EnergySage may even help homeowners save up to $10,000 on installation.

Of course, rather than going for a McMansion in the first place, homeowners could go in the opposite direction and choose a regular-sized home, or even tiny home living, to save money and reduce pollution.

Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you save money and future-proof your home.