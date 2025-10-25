Baffling before-and-after photos of home renovation spark outrage: 'That should quite literally be a crime'

A house renovation shared on Reddit has stirred up a debate, and it started with one before-and-after photo.

The post in r/McMansionHell shows back-to-back images of a traditional stone-brick house that has been renovated with a more modern look.

The home's overall shape remains the same. But the original stone exterior has been swapped for flat panels and gray coloring for a more "modern," clean appearance. These features have become common in many newer builds.

The original poster simply asked, "Why is this design so popular with millennials?"

Judging by the number of responses, the question struck a chord.

In the comments, users reflected on how often this style appears in recent renovations and new developments. The updated look may appeal to current tastes and often uses materials that are easier to install or maintain. Some commenters, however, pointed out that certain remodels risk removing a home's original character.

Posts like this often spark broader conversations about design trends, especially when older homes are remodeled in ways that feel more uniform.

Everyone likely won't agree on what is stylish or timeless. But some people may have a shared curiosity about what gets prioritized during a renovation and what gets left behind.

From a practical standpoint, these types of modern updates can impact more than just looks. Larger homes with high ceilings or sprawling layouts, which sometimes accompany these redesigns, can use more energy for heating and cooling.

And depending on the materials used, some remodels may raise questions about long-term durability or environmental impact.

Still, the Reddit post isn't so much a harsh critique as it is a pause for thought. Design is always evolving, but moments like this remind us that what's already there can have its own appeal, too.

One commenter didn't hold back, saying: "That should quite literally be a crime. As a new build, it's bland and inoffensive, but as a reno? If I lived nearby, I'd weep."

Another stepped in to defend millennials, saying: "Millennial here. It's not. It's popular with developers because it's cheap and looks 'new.'"

