Homeowner outraged after discovering neighbor's destructive acts: 'You can sue'

"Order some cameras while you're at it."

A Hawaiian Redditor has been butting heads with a neighbor over long branches from trees, and they looked to the community at r/treelaw for advice.

"Neighbor keeps cutting down my palms," wrote the original poster. "Reaching over my fence. I went over there to talk to him and he basically claims that they overhang his property so he can cut them."

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

Sadly, this kind of behavior isn't uncommon among neighbors. Some in Ohio have crossed property lines to cut mature buckeye trees down, while others have cut trees over a hundred years old in Germany. Some homeowners even catch neighbors in the act of cutting down trees they have no rights over.

These threats by zealous neighbors are compounded by natural risks, such as growing pest infestations and wildfires, both exacerbated by increasing atmospheric pollution.

While there's a big problem with property rights and financial recuperation in instances like the one in Hawai'i, these trees also represent a massive ecosystem loss. Trees play a vital role in preventing soil erosion thanks to their deep root systems.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

They can also mitigate surface flooding conditions by guiding water down along roots, preventing property damage. Thanks to shade and transpiration, mature trees fight heat island effects and can even lower home cooling costs. Trees also improve local air quality while sequestering carbon.

By growing and maintaining a tree-friendly yard, you're not only enjoying all of these benefits, but you're also providing them to those living around you.

The Reddit community had a wealth of advice given their situation with a neighbor cutting down their palm trees.

"Only the parts that overhang the property, if he cuts more, you can sue for damages," said one commenter.

FROM OUR PARTNER There's a reason dermatologists personally use this daily moisturizing sunscreen more than any other brand Dermatologists see and understand skin at a much deeper level than the rest of us, and they know that the perfect SPF both protects and corrects your skin. That's why they trust, recommend, and personally use EltaMD more than any other brand. EltaMD's clinically tested formulas are designed with dermatologists to meet the needs of any skin type or condition. They're also designed for consistent daily wear to build long-term resilience with a moisturizing, lightweight, non-comedogenic texture — plus hyaluronic acid to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Learn more

"Police report, ISA Consulting Arborist for valuation, lawyer, lawsuit. Order some cameras while you're at it," replied another.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.