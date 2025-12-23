  • Home Home

Homeowner outraged after discovering neighbor's destructive acts: 'You can sue'

"Order some cameras while you're at it."

by Simon Sage
A Redditor reached out to the community at r/treelaw for advice about a neighbor cutting down their palm trees.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Hawaiian Redditor has been butting heads with a neighbor over long branches from trees, and they looked to the community at r/treelaw for advice.

"Neighbor keeps cutting down my palms," wrote the original poster. "Reaching over my fence. I went over there to talk to him and he basically claims that they overhang his property so he can cut them."

Neighbor keeps cutting down my palms.
byu/oldglasswipe intreelaw

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

Sadly, this kind of behavior isn't uncommon among neighbors. Some in Ohio have crossed property lines to cut mature buckeye trees down, while others have cut trees over a hundred years old in Germany. Some homeowners even catch neighbors in the act of cutting down trees they have no rights over. 

These threats by zealous neighbors are compounded by natural risks, such as growing pest infestations and wildfires, both exacerbated by increasing atmospheric pollution. 

While there's a big problem with property rights and financial recuperation in instances like the one in Hawai'i, these trees also represent a massive ecosystem loss. Trees play a vital role in preventing soil erosion thanks to their deep root systems. 

They can also mitigate surface flooding conditions by guiding water down along roots, preventing property damage. Thanks to shade and transpiration, mature trees fight heat island effects and can even lower home cooling costs. Trees also improve local air quality while sequestering carbon.

By growing and maintaining a tree-friendly yard, you're not only enjoying all of these benefits, but you're also providing them to those living around you. 

The Reddit community had a wealth of advice given their situation with a neighbor cutting down their palm trees. 

"Only the parts that overhang the property, if he cuts more, you can sue for damages," said one commenter. 

"Police report, ISA Consulting Arborist for valuation, lawyer, lawsuit. Order some cameras while you're at it," replied another.  

