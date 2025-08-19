Experts issue warning as 2-inch menace threatens multimillion-dollar industry: 'It's an invisible pest'

Palm trees in Uruguay have been under attack by an invasive pest, causing death and destruction to more than thousands of the country's beloved trees, the Associated Press reported.

What's happening?

The red palm weevil, a large-snout beetle species native to Southeast Asia, has been wreaking havoc on palm trees within the country since its arrival in 2022.

According to the University of California, Riverside's Center for Invasive Species Research, the 2-inch bugs are usually attracted to unhealthy palm trees, which are easier to target. However, they will also attack healthy palms.

Red palm weevils find exposed wounds of pruned palm trees and will bore holes in them, creating tunnels and depositing hundreds of eggs in them, per the AP. When the larvae hatch, the young insects will eat through the tree's internal tissues, damaging and weakening the tree's trunk, causing the tree to be destroyed from within.

Photo Credit: iStock

"It's an invisible pest," said Gerardo Grinvald, the director of Equitec, a pest control company working with local authorities in Montevideo to manage and eliminate the pest, according to the AP.

In Canelones, a city less than an hour outside of Montevideo, red palm weevil destroyed more than 2,000 palm trees in one month, per the AP.

Although the insect had found its way into the country three years ago, the government is only now recognizing the destruction and risk of serious damage.

"We're late in addressing this, but we are doing so with great commitment and seriousness," said Estela Delgado, the national director of biodiversity at Uruguay's Ministry of Environment, per the AP.

Why are invasive pests concerning?

Invasive pest species, while small, are extremely harmful to local ecosystems, especially when they spread and grow in numbers. Usually lacking natural predators in their new environments, invasive pests can decimate local plants within native habitats, disrupting the balance of entire ecosystems.

In Uruguay, the red palm weevil has already devastated thousands of palm trees.

According to UC Riverside, this invasive pest is one of the most damaging pests for palm trees in the world.

In California, where palm trees are plentiful, the state worries that the red palm weevil can damage date palms, which represent a $30 million crop industry.

Another invasive species threatening native flora in the Coachella Valley is the Sahara mustard, which threatens to overtake the native habitat if left unchecked. In Pennsylvania, the spotted lanternfly has targeted six out of every 10-15 trees, which could cost millions of dollars in economic damage.

By prioritizing native plants, animals, and habitats, we can better protect native species while helping to conserve natural resources such as water, create healthier ecosystems for pollinators that protect the food supply, and limit the spread of diseases.

What's being done about the red palm weevil?

The local authorities in Montevideo have set aside $70,000 to acquire and set chemical pesticide sprays and insecticides to kill bugs inside infested trees, which could save about 850 palm trees. Two hours east in Punta del Este, officials have set aside $625,000 to properly dispose of affected trees and use pheromone traps and other tools to help manage the spread of the red palm weevil.

