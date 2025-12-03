Homeowner disturbed after coming back home to find their property unrecognizable: 'The most egregious case I've seen'

"Document everything and get a really good lawyer."

A Nextdoor post shared to Reddit in r/TreeLaw has sparked outrage online about respecting your neighbors — and their trees.

One homeowner in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, explained that they came home to find multiple mature buckeye and arborvitae trees on their property chopped down, resulting in damage to their yard and patio, which they estimated would cost $15,000 to $30,000 to repair.

The poster was understandably very upset, as the tree stumps that remained and the damage to the patio and other plants created a stark, naked patch in their yard. They had already begun contacting legal teams to sue and were working with the police to get the full story. It turned out it was their new neighbors who claimed they thought the trees were their own… on the opposite side of the fence.

"These are very new people," the poster said. "The man was attempting to fight me all day, threatening me."

On the afternoon of the Nextdoor post, the homeowner said the neighbor told them he "knows how much I love my dogs," adding that the neighbor didn't seem sober and was acting boldly and aggressively toward other neighbors.

Incidents like this show how neighbors can prevent peaceful communities and deter homeowners from seeking climate-friendly home and yard solutions, like native trees and plants that provide shade and privacy. Native trees like buckeyes play a vital role in local ecosystems and communities by cooling neighborhoods and ground temperatures, capturing carbon, and supporting local wildlife — like pollinators — with their flowers, nesting spots, and nuts.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

Experts recommend clear communication and professional consultation with all parties involved before altering any shared, or seemingly shared, trees or plants along a fence or property line. If conflicts like this arise, homeowners can contact a certified arborist or check if their insurance covers fencing and trees to work with a neighbor's plan for restitution and evaluate the situation fairly.

Commenters on Reddit and Nextdoor were quick to support the poster.

"It's the most egregious case I've seen on here!" said one Redditor.

Another shared advice: "Document everything and get a really good lawyer."

"So sorry for what has happened to you," said one neighbor on Nextdoor. "Unthinkable!"

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.