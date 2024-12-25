Homeowner at a loss over neighbor's blinding backyard light: 'I can't even look in that direction'

Most of these situations can be helped, or even avoided, by having open and respectful communication.

Deciding how to handle obnoxious behavior from a neighbor can be tricky. One Redditor shared their experience dealing with a neighbor's blinding backyard light and received some helpful advice.

Posted in the r/landscaping subreddit, the homeowner shared a photo of a huge bright light beaming over their fence at night. "If I'm in my yard at night, I can't even look in that direction unless I have lights on in my yard, but I like to relax in the dark or moonlight," the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Other users responded with advice, many of them suggesting to simply try talking to the neighbor. Maintaining friendly relationships with neighbors isn't always easy, but it can make life better for everyone.

Especially if you'd like to make major changes to your home, such as installing solar panels or rewilding your yard, it can be helpful to have established pleasant communication with nearby residents.

Plenty of homeowners have dealt with difficult neighbors when they're simply trying to make climate-friendly changes to their homes. It seems like it shouldn't be an issue, but some homeowners can be prickly about aesthetics in their neighborhoods.

Most of these situations can be helped, or even avoided, by having open and respectful communication. For example, if a neighbor has issues with your new solar panels, it might only take explaining the benefits to calm the situation.

Solar energy decreases demand on the power grid and can make your home a safe haven during power outages — a situation that could benefit your neighbor.

If a neighbor has issues with your rewilding project or installing a natural lawn, communicating how native plants create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which help protect our food supply, might be all they need to hear.

A lot of people aren't aware of the benefits of making eco-friendly home upgrades. Having an informative discussion might even persuade someone to look into making their own home improvements.

Other Redditors offered similar advice regarding the OP's issue. "Show them this picture," one user said. "I think most people are nice and would adjust the lights. Give them a chance."

Another user shared a more aggressive approach and said, "Research 'light trespass' and the laws in your area."

"Try asking them nicely to redirect it," someone else said.

