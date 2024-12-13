Homeowner with rooftop solar panels rescues neighbors from sweltering heat after destructive hurricane knocks out the grid: 'My lights were still on'

Advancements in home-based solar and battery technology are keeping the power on even during major storms.

Bulky home-based systems are out, and sleek, inconspicuous systems are in. With GAF Energy, homeowners can install nailable shingles that can handle winds up to 130 mph. Even better, GAF customers can keep the power on during outages when they bank their solar power in a reliable battery pack, such as a Tesla Powerwall.

One of the main benefits of solar energy is its ability to keep functioning during grid outages. Homeowners across the U.S. are starting to realize the lifeline solar energy is during extreme weather events.

A solar-powered household came to the rescue after Hurricane Beryl knocked out the power amid soaring Texas heat. Homeowner Brent McNiel shared his solar power with his neighbors in Houston after the storm left the area without electricity and air conditioning, according to Newsweek.

As the regional sales manager for Sunrun Solar, McNiel understands the power of solar energy, especially when storms threaten the grid. Since McNiel's home runs on a solar system, his family's home still had power amid the Category 1 hurricane.

However, over 2 million homeowners were left without power as a result of the storm.

"The whole neighborhood was just pitch black, but obviously my lights were still on," McNiel told Newsweek.

When the power went out, McNiel's neighbors sat on the sidewalk outside because their homes were too hot to bear.

With the use of an extension cord, McNiel was able to link his neighbors up to his solar system and keep appliances running in two adjacent houses. He also hosted another powerless family in his home.

"During the outage, we were running three times the number of fridges, at least double the number of fans and [hosting] an entire other family on a system that was really designed just for our small family of four," McNiel told Newsweek.









By switching to solar power, you can not only guarantee power during unexpected storms but also save money on your energy bills. In fact, switching to solar panels is one of the best ways to save money on energy while reducing your household's environmental impact.

To learn more about solar installation estimates, consider EnergySage's free online tools.

