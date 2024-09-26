5 homeowner horror stories where neighbors crossed the line

Homeowners across the country are making efforts to upgrade their lawns by doing things like converting to native lawns or growing their own produce. But as some try to maintain and grow their yards and gardens, they face spiteful neighbors constantly getting in the way.
Here are five homeowner horror stories about times neighbors majorly stepped over the line.
After being out of town, one homeowner came back to a nightmarish sight: Their neighbors had cut down their decades-old pecan tree that their great-great-grandparents planted. The neighbors denied any involvement, so the homeowner is getting the police involved to get to the bottom of the issue.
Pecan trees normally take decades to grow to maturity and can live for hundreds of years, and they're protected by law in several states.
One homeowner took to Reddit to share a photo of their garden box filled with crushed remains of previously luscious produce. After checking their cameras, they found that "two adults decided to throw down in our garden box," and the fight ruined their thriving garden.
Having just mowed their lawn, one homeowner was surprised when a note showed up in their mailbox saying it was the second time that year that they had mowed their lawn, asking them to "keep it up" at least every week or two.
What the sarcastic neighbor lacked was context: The homeowner was taking care of their two young children as their wife was recovering from postpartum complications in the hospital.
A 50-year-old tree was left "unsalvageable" by a petty neighbor who was worried about the tree growing onto his property, so they took the liberty to cut off all its branches rather than just the overhanging limbs.
A homeowner and beekeeper expressed concern for his bees after learning that his neighbor planned on spraying Roundup, a toxic herbicide, along the road. The consensus from commenters was to keep the bees locked up for the day or, better yet, convince the neighbor not to spray the known poison at all.
The primary ingredient, glyphosate, is associated with several damaging health effects, including brain damage, nervous system damage, chemical burns and injuries, and an increased risk of some cancers.
