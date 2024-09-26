  • Home Home

5 homeowner horror stories where neighbors crossed the line

As some homeowners try to maintain and grow their yards and gardens, they face spiteful neighbors constantly getting in the way.

by Sophia Rocha
As some homeowners try to maintain and grow their yards and gardens, they face spiteful neighbors constantly getting in the way.

Photo Credit: iStock

Homeowners across the country are making efforts to upgrade their lawns by doing things like converting to native lawns or growing their own produce. But as some try to maintain and grow their yards and gardens, they face spiteful neighbors constantly getting in the way. 

Here are five homeowner horror stories about times neighbors majorly stepped over the line.

01.

Cutting down a decades-old tree

"Cops are getting involved."

After being out of town, one homeowner came back to a nightmarish sight: Their neighbors had cut down their decades-old pecan tree that their great-great-grandparents planted. The neighbors denied any involvement, so the homeowner is getting the police involved to get to the bottom of the issue. 

Pecan trees normally take decades to grow to maturity and can live for hundreds of years, and they're protected by law in several states. 

Read more →

02.

Destroying a garden bed

"At least it's still fairly early in the season!"

One homeowner took to Reddit to share a photo of their garden box filled with crushed remains of previously luscious produce. After checking their cameras, they found that "two adults decided to throw down in our garden box," and the fight ruined their thriving garden. 

Read more →

03.

 Leaving infuriating notes

"At no point has anyone bothered to approach me directly about the matter."

Having just mowed their lawn, one homeowner was surprised when a note showed up in their mailbox saying it was the second time that year that they had mowed their lawn, asking them to "keep it up" at least every week or two. 

What the sarcastic neighbor lacked was context: The homeowner was taking care of their two young children as their wife was recovering from postpartum complications in the hospital. 

Read more →

04.

Hacking at a 50-year-old tree

"This is just so wrong."

A 50-year-old tree was left "unsalvageable" by a petty neighbor who was worried about the tree growing onto his property, so they took the liberty to cut off all its branches rather than just the overhanging limbs. 

Read more →

05.

Spraying toxic chemicals

"We need to stand up against this stuff as Beekeepers."

A homeowner and beekeeper expressed concern for his bees after learning that his neighbor planned on spraying Roundup, a toxic herbicide, along the road. The consensus from commenters was to keep the bees locked up for the day or, better yet, convince the neighbor not to spray the known poison at all. 

The primary ingredient, glyphosate, is associated with several damaging health effects, including brain damage, nervous system damage, chemical burns and injuries, and an increased risk of some cancers

Read more →

Watch now: This simple device could save thousands of animals

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x